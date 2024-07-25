Pachinko 2 new stills: Lee Min Ho delves deeper into his character’s emotional intricacies; PICS

Pachinko Season 2 is an upcoming South Korean series that will be released soon. Starring Kim Min Ha and Lee Min Ho in the lead roles, it follows the story of a generational Korean family's struggles amidst migration and cultural upheaval. With the release of new stills, the audience also gets a glimpse into Lee Min Ho’s character.

Lee Min Ho delves deep into the emotional side of Hansu for Pachinko Season 2

On July 25, 2024, the production team of Pachinko released new stills of Lee Min Ho from the show, showcasing a peek into his character. Lee Min Ho takes up the role of Hansu, who captivated the audience with his portrayal of the complex role. Although he seems like an ordinary man trying to lead a sincere life in Japan, he is rather a cold and calculated businessman with many secrets.

However, in the new season, the audience will see immense character growth from Hansu where he explores his emotional side. As he reunites with Sun Ja in Osaka, it is expected that we will see a side of Hansu that is genuine and showcases depth.

The official trailer of the show was also released a few days ago, and the story becomes more complex. Amidst the impending onset of World War 2, Hansu and Sun Ja meet each other again and form a deeper connection. On the other hand, internal politics continue to fester as citizens prepare for war by taking combat training.

More about Pachinko Season 2

Pachinko is based on a novel of the same name, by Min Jin Lee. The story revolves around four generations of a Korean family going through the highs and lows of life. When Korea was still under Japan’s rule, Sun Ja left her family and moved to Koreatown in Osaka, Japan. The series showcases the harsh treatment and discrimination that immigrant Koreans went through in Japanese society.

Created and written by the showrunner, Soo Hugh, The plot will continue to adapt the remaining story of the novel, which delves deep into the complexities of the characters. Apart from Lee Min Ho and Kim Min Ja, Youn Yuh Jung, Jin Ha, Han Jun Woo, Jung Eun Chae, Kaho Minami, Noh Sang Hyun, Anna Sawai, and Jimmy Simpson were also part of the cast ensemble.

Pachinko Season 2 will premiere on August 23, 2024, with every new episode airing every week on the Apple TV+ streaming platform.