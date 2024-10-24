Pachinko's Youn Yuh Jung confirmed to join Beef Season 2; Know more

Youn Yuh Jung will be leading Beef Seaosn 2 alongside Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan and more. Youn Yuh Jung is a veteran South Korean actress known for her roles in hits like Dear My Friends, Dog Days and more. She has been in the industry since 1969 and even won the Best Supporting Role for Mirai at the 93rd Academy Awards.

On October 23, Netflix announced that their popular English series Beef would be returning with a second season with Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny. Minari and Pachinko star Youn Yuh Jung will also be appearing in the hit show.

Beef Season 2 is about a young couple who witnesses an alarming fight between their boss and his wife. This triggers favors and coercion in the elitist world of a country club and its Korean billionaire owner. Season 2 will include 8 episodes.

Youn Yuh Jung recently led Pachinko Season 2 which is streaming on Apple TV+. Pachinko is created and written by Soo Hugh, who is also the executive producer of the show. The actress plays the older version of the main character Sun Ja.

The prequel was released in March 2022. The drama based on the novel by Min Jin Lee tells the story of a Korean immigrant family across four generations and how they survive. Kim Min Ha, Youn Yuh Jung, Lee Min Ho, Jin Ha, Jung Eun Chae, Anna Sawai, and more took the main roles in the first season and will be appearing in the second season as well. It strives to tell the story of a woman through the ages and her family.

The story is filled with cultural and political subtext as it is based during the times of colonial Korea. Korea was under Japanese power, which plays a lot in how the characters' lives turn out and why they are the way they are.

