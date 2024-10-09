Who Is Ali Wong's Current Boyfriend? All We Know As Beef Actress Opens Up About Her Romantic Life

Ali Wong, the comedian famed for her sharp humor, has opened up about her personal life, telling the story of her growing relationship with fellow comedian Bill Hader. In her most recent Netflix special, Ali Wong: Single Lady, she openly talked about her new romance and how it developed following her divorce from her ex-husband, Justin Hakuta.

Ali Wong announced her split from her eight-year marriage to Justin Hakuta in 2022. Wong explained how the media coverage of her divorce originally made her feel embarrassed and vulnerable.

However, it also created unforeseen opportunities. She sarcastically stated that the massive coverage of her split served as a Bat-Signal, informing potential suitors that she was available. One of those curious men turned out to be Bill Hader, who had long admired Wong from afar for some time.

Despite the awkwardness of her personal life being made public, Wong uses it as material for her comedy. In her show, she joked about the challenges of dating after divorce, particularly finding a partner who met all of her criteria: talented, funny, and someone she'd be happy to introduce to her children.

Wong first met Bill Hader at social gatherings, but she had no idea he was romantically interested until a mutual friend gave her his phone number. Hader was quick to express his feelings after learning of her divorce. Ali Wong revealed in her Netflix special that Hader called her and said, "I have had a crush on you forever, and I want you to be my girlfriend."

Shortly after that conversation, Wong traveled to Europe, where Hader began to woo her with a series of flower deliveries. The first bouquet was delivered to her in London, followed by more extravagant arrangements in Amsterdam, Cologne, and Copenhagen. Wong told her friends about Hader's gestures, and their reactions were mixed.

While her female friends were jealous and thought it was nice, her male friends laughed that such dedication was unusual, even calling it a psychopathic action. Wong answered by pointing out that romantic gestures from men have become so uncommon that any effort is now regarded as suspicious.

Although Wong was hesitant at first, Hader's persistence paid off. The romance, which began with a few flower bouquets, gradually grew into deeper feelings between the two. Wong admits, "I did fall in love again. Some of you might know who the guy is. And it just so happens to be the man who sent me all of those flowers in Europe."

Despite moving on with Hader, Wong has maintained a strong bond with her ex-husband, Justin Hakuta. The two have two children, and Wong adds that they are still close friends even after their divorce.

She stated that divorce does not have to be bitter, stating, "Divorce gets a really bad reputation and it can sound really scary and full of acrimony. But then just look at me as an alternate example of how it can be: I’m best friends with my ex-husband."

