Park Bo Gum turns into Olympic-level boxer who snatches gold medal in new stills of action-comedy K-drama Good Boy

The upcoming K-drama Good Boy has unveiled the first stills of Park Bo Gum’s character. This action-packed comic drama centers on a group of Olympic medalists who, struggling with financial difficulties, short career spans, injuries, and other challenges, transition into special police officers.

They form the Olympics Avengers, leveraging their athletic skills to tackle violent crime. The drama features a stellar cast, including Park Bo Gum, Kim So Hyun, Oh Jung Se, Lee Sang Yi, Heo Sung Tae, and Tae Won Suk.

In the newly released stills, Park Bo Gum transforms into Yoon Dong Joo, South Korea’s national boxer. The images highlight his muscular and tanned physique in a blue uniform. Another shot captures Yoon Dong Joo proudly wearing a gold medal around his neck after winning the men’s middleweight final.

Born with a natural talent for fighting, Yoon Dong Joo rises to become an Olympic hero. However, after an unexpected incident shatters his world, he faces despair and starts over as a police officer. In his new role, he reconnects with his fighting instincts and takes on the challenge of confronting injustice.

Alongside Park Bo Gum, Kim So Hyun will also star in Good Boy as Ji Han Na, an Olympic gold medalist in shooting. Known to the public as a “shooting goddess” for her beauty and skill, she faces a world-shocking incident that leads her to leave the sport and embark on a career as a police officer. While she appears calm and collected, Ji Han Na is refreshingly honest and straightforward in matters of love and work.

Advertisement

Joining Kim So Hyun and Park Bo Gum in Good Boy are Oh Jung Se from Revenant, Lee Sang Yi from Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Heo Sung Tae from Squid Game, and Tae Won Suk from Bloodhounds. The confirmed cast has generated great excitement among fans, who are eagerly anticipating the chance to see their favorite actors together on screen.

Good Boy is set to premiere in the second half of 2024, with a total of 16 episodes airing every Saturday and Sunday. The drama is directed by Shim Na Yeon, known for her work on The Good Bad Mother, Beyond Evil, and Moment at Eighteen. The script is penned by Lee Da Il, who has previously written for Bring It On Ghost, Life on Mars, and the Chief of Staff series.

ALSO READ: Serendipity’s Embrace Ep 1-2 Review: Kim So Hyun, Chae Jong Hyeop channel that first love feeling on-screen with adorable chemistry