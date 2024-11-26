Park Bo Young in talks to lead upcoming OTT drama Goldland about Korea’s first domestic casino; Report

Park Bo Young is gearing up for her next big role. The actress has been quite active this year. As fans look forward to her upcoming drama The Light Shop, another casting news is adding to the excitement. As per the latest reports, she has been cast as the lead role in a new drama titled Goldland.

On November 26, a Korean media outlet reported that Park Bo Young had received an offer to lead the upcoming OTT series Goldland. The story of this drama will revolve around Korea’s first domestic casino which was built on abandoned mining areas to revitalize the lands that have lost their value due decline of the coal industry.

Park Bo Young is in talks to play the role of Kim Hee Jo. She was born into poverty, taking many insults from the society as she grew up. Later, she becomes independent from her parents and starts working at Goldland, the casino. Here, she falls in love with a man. However, her life faces a major setback as she struggles to protect both money and love after getting caught in the middle of a suspicious attempted murder related to gold bars coming of mysterious origin.

If she confirms, fans will be able to witness yet another outstanding performance from the actress who is known for her versatile on-screen presence.

Meanwhile, Goldland will be helmed by director Kim Sung Hoon, known for Rampant, Chief Detective 1958, the musical My Little Hero, and more works. Writer Hwang Jo Yoon, celebrated for Masquerade, Memoir of a Murderer, Rampant, The Beast and the Beauty, Oldboy, and more, is in charge of the screenplay.

The production will be managed by Studio Dragon and the work is currently under discussion for OTT premiere.

Meanwhile, Park Bo Young is currently getting ready for her upcoming series The Light Shop, which will arrive on December 4 on Disney+. She also has two more works lined up for 2025- Netflix’s Melo Movie and Unknown Seoul. Some of her previous works are Strong Girl Do Bong Soon, Daily Dose of Sunshine, Doom at Your Service, and more.

