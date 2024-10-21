Light Shop first teaser: Strange spirits attracted to Ju Ji Hoon's store; Park Bo Young tries to makes sense of the troubled visitors

Light Shop is all geared up to premiere this December. Fans have been eagerly anticipating the release as Ju Ji Hoon, Park Bo Young, Kim Seol Hyun, Bae Sung Woo, and Uhm Tae Goo take on the main roles and come together with the talented crew. Additionally, the drama is based on the webtoon by Kang Full who also wrote for the super hit series Moving.

On October 21, Disney+ unveiled the character posters and the first teaser for their upcoming series Light Shop. The teaser revealed Ju Ji Hoon explaining the concept of his shop to a visitor and it attracts strange visitors who are attracted to the light. On the other hand, Park Bo Young has a more sympathetic view and tries to understand why the strangers are coming for the visit. It would be interesting to see how the worlds of Ju Ji Hoon's shop and Park Bo Young as a nurse come together.

See the posters and teaser below.

Light Shop tells the story of a light shop that seems ordinary from the outside. It might be a simple shop from afar but it is a place which spirits who are dead or hanging on to lives visit. These spirits have their own stories. The man who runs the shop warns a lady who buys bulbs from the store to be vary of other customers.

Kim Hee Won is directing the project. He is an actor and Light Shop would be his directorial debut. Light Shop is adapted from the webtoon Shop of the Lamp by Kang Full who also wrote Moving. The project has also been adapted into a Chinese version titled Love Life Light which was released in 2023.

Light Shop is scheduled to premiere on December 4. The series will include 8 episodes with new episodes released every Wednesday.

