Lee Je Hoon, Joo Jung Suk, and Ma Dong Seok lead Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings in August; full list

On August 14, 2024, the Korean Business Research Institute revealed the highly anticipated brand reputation rankings for film actors, showcasing the stars who have made significant impacts both on and off the screen. The rankings, derived from a comprehensive analysis of consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness, provide a snapshot of the most influential movie stars from July 13 to August 13.

Leading the list is Lee Je Hoon, who secured the top spot with an impressive brand reputation index of 4,954,950. This represents a notable 5.49 percent increase from July, underscoring his growing popularity. Key phrases associated with Lee Je Hoon include ‘Escape,’ ‘chase,’ and ‘North Korean soldier,’ reflecting his recent roles and public appearances. The actor’s positivity-negativity analysis reveals a substantial 87.53 percent of positive reactions, highlighting his favorable public image.

Hot on his heels is Jo Jung Suk, who catapulted to second place with a staggering 107.08 percent increase in his brand reputation index, reaching a total score of 4,401,318. This dramatic rise signals a surge in Jo Jung Suk’s popularity, driven by his recent performance in Pilot and media presence.

Ma Dong Seok continues to captivate audiences in third place, boasting a brand reputation index of 3,764,145, marking a 29.65 percent rise since last month. His strong presence in the film industry and engaging public persona contribute to his impressive standing.

Um Tae Goo claims fourth place with a robust brand reputation index of 3,492,300, while Son Suk Ku rounds out the top five with a score of 3,314,161. Son Suk Ku's ranking is marked by a 7.50 percent increase from July, reflecting his continued appeal.

Here’s the complete list of the top 30 actors for the month of August

Lee Je Hoon Jo Jung Suk Ma Dong Seok Um Tae Goo Son Suk Ku Go Youn Jung Lee Jung Jae Park Ji Hwan Hwang Jung Min Go Min Si Choi Woo Shik Lee Jung Eun Yum Jung Ah Park Seo Joon Lee Seo Jin Shin Ha Kyun Ha Jung Woo Lee Byung Hun Song Joong Ki Jung Hae In Kim Moo Yeol Chun Woo Hee Jeon Do Yeon Park Bo Young Choi Min Sik Yeo Jin Goo Lee Sang Hee Gong Yoo Kim Hye Soo Jung Woo Sung

