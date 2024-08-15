Lee Je Hoon, Joo Jung Suk, and Ma Dong Seok lead Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings in August; full list

The Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings for August are out, and Lee Je Hoon has topped the list, followed by Jo Jung Suk, Ma Dong Seok, and more. Scroll on for the complete list below!

By Saumya Saxena
Updated on Aug 15, 2024  |  01:04 AM IST |  10.1K
Lee Je Hoon in Taxi Driver 2, Jo Jung Suk in Pilot; Image Courtesy: SBS, EDKO Film
Lee Je Hoon in Taxi Driver 2, Jo Jung Suk in Pilot; Image Courtesy: SBS, EDKO Film

On August 14, 2024, the Korean Business Research Institute revealed the highly anticipated brand reputation rankings for film actors, showcasing the stars who have made significant impacts both on and off the screen. The rankings, derived from a comprehensive analysis of consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness, provide a snapshot of the most influential movie stars from July 13 to August 13.

Leading the list is Lee Je Hoon, who secured the top spot with an impressive brand reputation index of 4,954,950. This represents a notable 5.49 percent increase from July, underscoring his growing popularity. Key phrases associated with Lee Je Hoon include ‘Escape,’ ‘chase,’ and ‘North Korean soldier,’ reflecting his recent roles and public appearances. The actor’s positivity-negativity analysis reveals a substantial 87.53 percent of positive reactions, highlighting his favorable public image.

Hot on his heels is Jo Jung Suk, who catapulted to second place with a staggering 107.08 percent increase in his brand reputation index, reaching a total score of 4,401,318. This dramatic rise signals a surge in Jo Jung Suk’s popularity, driven by his recent performance in Pilot and media presence.

Ma Dong Seok continues to captivate audiences in third place, boasting a brand reputation index of 3,764,145, marking a 29.65 percent rise since last month. His strong presence in the film industry and engaging public persona contribute to his impressive standing.

Advertisement

Um Tae Goo claims fourth place with a robust brand reputation index of 3,492,300, while Son Suk Ku rounds out the top five with a score of 3,314,161. Son Suk Ku's ranking is marked by a 7.50 percent increase from July, reflecting his continued appeal.

Here’s the complete list of the top 30 actors for the month of August

  1. Lee Je Hoon
  2. Jo Jung Suk
  3. Ma Dong Seok
  4. Um Tae Goo
  5. Son Suk Ku
  6. Go Youn Jung
  7. Lee Jung Jae
  8. Park Ji Hwan
  9. Hwang Jung Min
  10. Go Min Si
  11. Choi Woo Shik
  12. Lee Jung Eun
  13. Yum Jung Ah
  14. Park Seo Joon
  15. Lee Seo Jin
  16. Shin Ha Kyun
  17. Ha Jung Woo
  18. Lee Byung Hun
  19. Song Joong Ki
  20. Jung Hae In
  21. Kim Moo Yeol
  22. Chun Woo Hee
  23. Jeon Do Yeon
  24. Park Bo Young
  25. Choi Min Sik
  26. Yeo Jin Goo
  27. Lee Sang Hee
  28. Gong Yoo
  29. Kim Hye Soo
  30. Jung Woo Sung

ALSO READ: Squid Game fame Lee Jung Jae and ex-WYSIWYG Studios CEO accused of fraud by Reborn Rich's production's CEO; Report

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Saumya Saxena

Saumya is Journalism & Mass-Communication graduate with a specialization in digital journalism. She comes with nearly a

...

Credits: Korean Business Research Institute, SBS, EDKO Film
Advertisement

Latest Articles