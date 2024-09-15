Park Gyu Young and Im Siwan receive coffee truck support from Squid Game 2 production during Mantis filming

The Squid Game 2 crew displayed their support and love for Park Gyu Young and Im Siwan as they sent a coffee truck for the actors cheering them on on the sets of their film Mantis. The actors will also be appearing together in Squid Game Season 2. Park Gyu Young is known for her roles in Sweet Home and Celebrity. Im Siwan has impressed with his roles in Boyhood and Summer Strike.

On September 14, the production team of Squid Game Season 2 sent a coffee truck on the sets of Mantis showing their support for actors Im Siwan and Park Gyu Young. The actors will also be appearing in the upcoming thriller drama Squid Game 2. The Mantis is a spin-off of the hit action film Kill Boksoon starring Jeon Do Yeon, Esom and Kim Si A.

The Netflix film Mantis would be the remake of the French series La Mante. Mantis is a thriller story that follows a series of murders that happen in the same fashion as serial killers. The original serial killer offers help to the police to catch the copycat, their condition being that their son will be the detective in charge.

Squid Game Season 2 will premiere on December 26. Following this, the finale, Squid Game Season 3 will be released in 2025. Part two will also star Kang Ha Neul, In Siwan, Park Gyu Young, Park Sung Hoon, former BIGBANG's former member T.O.P, and more along with Lee Jung Jae and Gong Yoo.

According to sources, Season 2 will reportedly consist of 6 episodes, and Season 3 will also include 6 to 7 episodes. The series will be released in similar lines to The Glory, and the time between the release of the two seasons will not be huge.

