Jang Nara, Nam Ji Hyun’s Good Partner enters finale week on top rating; Jung Hae In, Jung So Min’s Love Next Door faces slight dip

Jang Nara and Nam Ji Hyun starrer ongoing legal drama Good Partner has entered into its finale week with the highest viewership ratings of the week. On the other hand, Jung Hae In and Jung So Min’s Love Next Door saw a small dip in their viewership ratings.

On September 15, 2024, it was revealed that the ongoing legal drama Good Partner starring Jang Nara and Nam Ji Hyun has headed into the final with only one episode left in its run. The drama swept off first place in all slots across all the channels while Good Partner became the most-watched miniseries to air on Saturday.

According to Nielsen Korea, the second last episode of Good Partner recorded a nationwide viewership rating of 16.7 percent.

Good Partner follows the story of two lawyers Cha Eun Kyung and Han Yu Ri who clash due to their different views on law and divorce.

On the other hand, Jung Hae In and Jung So Min’s Love Next Door headed into the second half of its run with a nationwide rating of 4.5 percent. It took first place in its time slot. Love Next Door saw a slight dip in its ratings, as last week, it recorded 6.4%.

Love Next Door follows the story of two childhood friends Choi Seung Hyo (Jung Hae In) and Bae Seok Ryu (Jung So Min) who reunite after years of reopening unsaid feelings towards each other.

Meanwhile, Ji Jin Hee, Kim Ji Soo, Son Na Eun, and Choi Min Ho’s Romance in the House which also is in its finale week aired its second last episode yesterday and recorded a nationwide rating of 3.2 percent.

Kim Jaejoong, Jin Se Yeon, Lee Jong Won, and Yang Hye Ji’s Bad Memory Eraser saw a small rise in its ratings with 0.5 percent while Moon Sang Min and Shin Hyun Been’s Cinderella at 2 AM recorded 0.4 percent.

DNA Lover began the second half of its run with a rating of 0.7 percent which was a slight rise from its last week. Finally, Beauty and Mr. Romantic took the lead as the most-watched Saturday K-drama with an 18 percent viewership rating.

However, Byun Yo Han’s Black Out did not air a new episode yesterday for unknown reasons.

