Squid Game 3 confirmed for 2025 release following season 2 release in December; Here's all you need to know

Squid Game Season 3 is all set to release in 2025 following the premiere of Season 2 in December. Squid Game was released in September 2021. The drama series is based on a survival game and is directed by Hwang Dong Hyuk. The series was well-received by viewers globally and became one of the most well-known South Korean thrillers.

On August 1, Netflix announced the release of the much-awaited Squid Game Season 2 and also gave details for the final season, Squid Game 3. Squid Game Season 2 will premiere on December 26. Following this, the finale, Squid Game Season 3 will be released in 2025. The second season will also star Kang Ha Neul, In Siwan, Park Sung Hoon, former BIGBANG's former member T.O.P and more along with Lee Jung Jae and Gong Yoo. See the teaser for Squid Game Season 2 unveiled below.

In June, a South Korean media outlet reported that the filming of Squid Game seasons 2 and 3 has been wrapped up. The reports added that the cast and crew went to celebrate the end of filming in Gapyeong. The filming commenced in July 2023 and came to an end in June 2024, spanning around 11 months in total.

Netflix maintained that both seasons will not be released subsequently and they are currently focusing on the release of season 2. However, the reports mentioned that the filming for Season 2 and Season 3 took place together and it was like shooting for a long story that would be released in 2 parts.

According to sources, Season 2 will reportedly consist of 6 episodes and Season 3 will also include 6 to 7 episodes. The series will be released in similar lines to The Glory and the time between the release of the two seasons would not be huge.

