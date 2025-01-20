Park Hyung Sik, Lee Hae Young eye Daesan group's ownership in new poster of Buried Hearts; Heo Joon Ho vows to foil their plans

Upcoming revenge K-drama Buried Hearts' new poster unveiled on January 20 shows main characters Park Hyung Sik and Heo Joon Ho sitting on either side of the table, probably referring to the opposite sides their loyalties belong to. The poster also introduces another big player in the money game, Lee Hae Young. The three main characters of the drama have clashing intentions regarding the Daesan group.

The SBS drama poster shows Yeom Jang Seon (Heo Joon Ho) sitting in the centre with Seo Dong Ju (Park Hyung Sik) and Heo Il Do (Lee Hae Young) on either side. They look sharp in black suits and focused on their goals in Buried Hearts (also known as Treasure Island). In the drama, the three of them engaged in a "life-or-death money game", as the tagline of the series goes. In the dark-themed poster, we get a glimpse of the three characters' inner darkness and ruthlessness.

The story follows some lives getting fatefully entwined over a staggering sum of 2 trillion won. The vertically written text in the poster that reads, "The moment you enter the narrow gate, a life-or-death money game begins," further increases anticipation of the epic showdown that will unfold among the three men. The tension among Seo Dong Ju, Yeom Jang Seon and Heo Il Do is evident from their grave expressions.

Advertisement

Seo Dong Ju is the leader of the chairman's secretary office at Daesan Group, who harbors a secret ambition to take control of the entire Daesan Group, should the opportunity ever arise. Another person eagerly waiting for a similar opportunity and eyeing the Daesan group's ownership is Heo Il Do. He is the eldest son-in-law of the Daesan Group and president of Daesan Energy. His ultimate goal is to take over the conglomerate and eventually pass it down to his son.

It will be interesting to see what his stance might be at the end when Seo Dong Ju, "the one who wants to take" will clash with Yeom Jang Seon, "the one who wants to protect". Yeom Jang Seon is a law school professor and former director of the National Intelligence Service, wielding significant influence in the political arena.

Buried Hearts is set to premiere every Friday and Saturday, starting February 14, 2025.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Park Hyung Sik's world includes black crimes, revenge and white lies in Buried Hearts; first poster OUT