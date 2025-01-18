Buried Hearts FIRST trailer: Park Hyung Sik on the run with 2 trillion KRW while Heo Joon Ho chases in political thriller; watch
The first trailer for Buried Hearts featuring Park Hyung Sik and Heo Joon Ho is finally out! Check it out inside.
Buried Hearts is an upcoming K-drama series starring Park Hyung Sik and Heo Joon Ho in the leading roles. Ahead of its premiere, the first trailer for the show has been released, providing a glimpse into the thrilling story. The revenge drama follows two individuals fighting over a hefty sum of money, leading to unusual circumstances.
On January 17, 2025, the production team of Buried Hearts released the first poster featuring the cast. The video opens with Park Hyung Sik as Seo Dong Joo, vowing to make everyone pay for what they have done to him. He reflects on the absence of an heir for Chairperson Cha Gang Cheon of Daesan Group, envisioning this as a chance to aim higher and seize an opportunity.
Heo Joon Ho, as Yeom Jang Seon, appears as an enigmatic presence full of rage over Seo Dong Joo stealing his 2 trillion KRW. Throughout the video, various characters are out to get Seo Dong Joo, who appears to be planning and plotting his next move. It will be interesting to witness how the story develops.
The plot follows two men whose fates become intertwined through a massive sum of money. One man, in a desperate bid for survival, hacks into a political slush fund worth 2 trillion won. Meanwhile, the other man, a powerful and shadowy figure, kills someone, only to later realize that the 2 trillion won he lost had already been stolen, unbeknownst to him, through the hack.
Park Hyung Sik stars as Seo Dong Ju, a loyal and ambitious leader in Daesan Group's chairman's office, known as the "Daesan Man." Despite his outward loyalty, he harbors deep, consuming ambitions to take control of the entire group. Heo Joon Ho will portray Yeom Jang Seon, a powerful former National Intelligence Service director and law school professor.
Directed by Jin Chang Gyu and written by Lee Myung Hee, the show features a strong supporting cast, including Hong Hwa Yeon, Lee Hae Young, Gong Ji Ho, Kwon Soo Hyun, and more. Buried Hearts is set to premiere on February 14, 2025.
