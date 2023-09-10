Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, and other Wooga Squad members cheer for BTS' V's Layover release; THIS is how

BTS' V who made his solo debut with his new album Layover, received tons of praise and congratulations from fans, his fellow BTS' members, and lastly his beloved Wooga Squad. The Wooga Squad comprises of Itaewon Class actor Park Seo Joon, Our Beloved Summer actor Choi Woo Shik, Happiness actor Park Hyung Sik, BTS' V, and Peakboy, who is a rapper. All the members showed support for BTS' V's new album.

Wooga Squad cheers for BTS' V's Layover

Layover, which marks the solo debut of BTS member V, was widely appreciated when it was released. Among all the people who showed support for his first solo album, some of them were members of the Wooga Squad. The Wooga Squad came forward to celebrate the release of Layover through their social media handles on Instagram. Park Seo Joon shared a screenshot from his new album and posted it with a caption congratulating BTS' V and feeling like a proud hyung (big brother in Korean). Peakboy also shared Layover via Spotify on his Instagram stories with fire emojis. Choi Woo Shik posted about Layover on his Instagram feed with a caption that he felt proud of BTS' V's new album whereas Park Hyun Sik congratulated BTS' V on his Instagram. The Wooga Squad members felt proud of their youngest for his new album release Layover.

About Layover

BTS' V is the last member of the group to make his debut as a solo artist with Layover. Layover was released on September 8 worldwide. Slow Dancing is the title track of the album. The other tracks from the album include Love Me Again, Rainy Days, Blue, and For Us. The album has been released under Big Hit Music. Fans have been loving BTS' V's new music. The album Layover topped the Oricon and Global iTunes charts. BTS' V also broke the first-day sales record by a solo artist with Layover. The album is predicted to make a Top 3 debut in the Billboard200 chart for the first week.

