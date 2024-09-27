Gyeongseong Creature season 2 Review: Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee manage to keep it action-packed and emotive second time around

Name: Gyeongseong Creature season 2

Premiere Date: 27 September 2024

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee, Bae Hyun Sung, Lee Moo Saeng, Han Dong Hee, Claudia Kim

Director: Chung Dong Yoon, Roh Young Sub

Writer: Kang Eun Kyung

No. of episodes: 7

Genre: Action, Fantasy, Suspense, Mystery, Horror, Thriller

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Netflix

Gyeongseong Creature season 2 plot

The show resumes in the modern day, multiple decades after the first season following the liberation of Korea and the change of Gyeonseong to Seoul. Park Seo Joon returns but he’s not living as Jang Tae Sang the owner of a popular pawnshop but as Jang Ho Jae, a private detective. Han So Hee also makes a comeback as Yoon Chae Ok but with Najin living in her body. Their story resumes after one unexpected encounter and they are introduced to the world of Jeongseong Biotech with Lee Moo Saeng and Bae Hyun Sung taking on crucial antagonist roles.

Gyeongseong Creature season 2 trailer

