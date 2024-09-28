What if life gave you a second chance at love, at survival, and at taking down evil? The protagonists of Gyeongseong Creature haven’t had it easy ever since they decided to enter a ruthless battle against the Japanese rule in 1940s Gyeongseong, and this time around in a liberated Seoul, their fears come back much stronger.

The story follows Yoon Chae Ok being unable to bear the yearning for her lover Jang Tae Sang, who should be long dead, returning with the same face but a different name. The question is whether Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee’s characters can find a happy ending as they try to take down evil once again.

Gyeongseong Creature season 2 resumes from a modern-day setting in South Korea, where Gyeongseong is now known as Seoul. The country is no longer under Japanese rule, but the experiments on humans continue on a larger scale. In the midst of this, a fateful moment brings together Yoon Chae Ok (Han So Hee) and Jang Ho Jae (Park Seo Joon) in a fashion reminiscent of the start of their love story in the 1940s. Thus, their fight against the beastly creatures formed by humans begins with a new-found vigor.

Speaking about their experience returning to the roles, Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee shared their excitement for the release of the new season, which premiered on September 27. In a roundtable conversation, we had the opportunity to ask the talented leads about the other characters who have a significant presence in the storyline and if any of them had managed to impress them as well.

To this, Avengers fame actor Park Seo Joon expressed his wishful thinking of wanting to play something like the leader of Kurokos—another variant of creatures unleashed on the protagonists in season 2. The role is played by actor Lee Mu Saeng in Gyeongseong Creature season 2, who manages to keep it very understated. If not the leader, Park Seo Joon spoke about being open to the idea of playing Kuroko No. 4, a monstrous mutate in the story whose unhinged presence brought entertainment. His response earned a fit of laughter from his fellow actor, who could not believe that he’d want to become an antagonist so desperately.

As for Han So Hee, the action-lover spoke about her desire for the role of Seungjo, played by Bae Hyun Sung in the story, because of his special skills of being able to unleash grotesque tentacles from his arms, which, despite her having gobbled down the Najin much like him, Yoon Chae Ok is unable to.

Another meaningful presence in Gyeongseong Creature is that of Geumokdang, the treasured pawnshop of Master Jang, which houses some of the most extravagant items. We asked the two actors what item of their own they would find to be the most valuable at the shop, and Park Seo Joon revealed his memories as his prized possession, which, although cannot be bought, can be shared with the others. Han So Hee revealed the exquisite paintings at Geumokdang impressed her the most, and while they were not her own, she coveted them.

Gyeongseong Creature season 2 is now streaming on Netflix, with seven episodes providing an action-filled watch for the viewers!

