All Park Seo Joon K-dramas to watch on Netflix: Gyeongseong Creature, What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim and more

Park Seo Joon is one of the most popular South Korean actors who has been captivating audiences and his fans through his versatile filmography which consists of a wide range of K-dramas. The actor has flawlessly aced challenging roles across various genres in his K-dramas. To fall in love with his charm, here is a list of all Park Seo Joon K-dramas to watch on Netflix.

1. Gyeongseong Creature 1 & 2

IMDB Rating: 7.3

IMDB Rating: 7.3

Release year: 2023-24

Genre: Historical drama, Suspense, Mystery, Horror, Thriller, Action

Gyeongseong Creature is a captivating suspense, horror, mystery, and monster thriller K-drama. Gyeongseong Creature began in 1945 when Korea was still under Japanese colonial rule. Jang Tae Sang (Park Seo Joon) and Yoon Chae Ok search for her missing mother while confronting a stranger monster kept in secret and the secret behind it.

Gyeongseong Creature 2 continues the story in present-day Seoul as they both once again reunite after years to put an end to the evil that began years ago.

2. What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Park Min Young

IMDB Rating: 9.7

Release year: 2018

Genre: Romantic Comedy

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim is one of the most popular Park Seo Joon’s romantic comedy K-dramas. The K-drama still remains one of the most iconic rom-coms and steamy K-dramas where Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young’s chemistry was highly applauded.

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim follows the story of Lee Young Joon, a narcissistic vice president of Yumyung Group, and his perfect secretary Kim Mi So. When Kim Mi So suddenly announces that she will be resigning from her job, Lee Young Joon’s whole world is shaken up. He then decides to do everything in his power to persuade her otherwise and in the process, love wins.

3. Itaewon Class

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Kim Da Mi, Yoo Jae Myung, Kwon Nara

IMDB Rating: 8.2

Release year: 2020

Genre: Drama

Itaewon Class is based on a popular webtoon of the same name and follows the story of Park Sae Royi whose father gets killed by a rich kid, the son of Jangga Group’s founder when he tried to take revenge, he was arrested and jailed.

The drama follows the story of how Park Sae Royi returns and opens a club in Itaewon and tries to become successful and take revenge on the Jangga Group. Since he is not up to date with trends, he hires a young girl who is savvy in managing businesses and they take it to the top.

4. Fight for My Way

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Kim Ji Won, Ahn Jae Hong, Song Ha Yoon

IMDB Rating: 8.1

Release year: 2017

Genre: Slice of Life, Romantic comedy

Fight for My Way is one of the most iconic best-friends-to-lovers K-dramas, where Park Seo Joon and Kim Ji Won’s chemistry truly makes your heart flutter.

Fight for My Way follows the story of childhood friends Ko Dong Man and Choi Ae Rab who have been childish forever regardless of entering adulthood. They have been working mediocre jobs but when tragedy hits, both of them finally begin to run after making their dreams come true. Soon, their friendship turns into romance as they realize they have always been perfect for each other.

5. She Was Pretty

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Hwang Jung Eum, Go Joon Hee, Choi Si Won

IMDB Rating: 7.6

Release year: 2015

Genre: Romantic comedy, Workplace drama

She Was Pretty is one of the most popular Park Seo Joon dramas following the story of two childhood sweethearts Ji Sung Joon and Kim Hye Jin who reunite after 15 years. Kim Hye Jin used to be rich but now she looks entirely different, losing the perfect features she had when she was young.

On the other hand, Ji Sung Joon grows to become a handsome editor. When he doesn’t recognize Hye Jin when they decide to meet later, she asks her attractive friend to take her place. Still, fate brings them together as colleagues when with time, Ji Sung Joon and Kim Hye Jin fall in love with each other.

6. Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Go Ara, Park Hyung Sik, BTS’ V

IMDB Rating: 8

Release year: 2016-17

Genre: Romance, Historical, Coming of age

Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth follows the story of a young prince Sammaekjong, whose mother the queen decides to create a new elite group called Hwarang to break the bone rank system and protect the throne and her son.

Hwarang is an elite group of male youths who bond and grow, but they are unaware that their future king, Sammaekjong is disguised as a normal youth. It also follows Kim Sun Woo, a common man with a secret even he does not know.

7. Dream High 2

Cast: Kang So Ra, Park Seo Joon, Jeong Jin Woon, Jay B, Park Ji Yeon, Hyolyn

IMDB Rating: 6.9

Release year: 2012

Genre: Romantic comedy, Workplace drama

Dream High 2 marked Park Seo Joon’s acting debut in K-dramas. It is a treat to watch the popular actor in his beginning years in this drama.

Dream High 2 follows the story of a group of students at the Kirin High School of Art who want to make their dream of becoming K-pop stars true. It follows the story of four youths, Shin Hae Sung, Jin Yoo Jin, JB, and Ri An who all have romantic feelings for each other, which birth to their friendship complications. At the same time, they work hard to pursue their dreams.

Bonus: Park Seo Joon’s cameo in K-drama and movie on Netflix

Record of Youth

Cast: Park Bo Gum, Byeon Woo Seok, Park So Dam

IMDB Rating: 7.2

Release year: 2020

Genre: Youth, Romance

Record of Youth has a star-studded cameo by Park Seo Joon in episodes 9 and 10 as Song Min Soo, an actor.

Record of Youth follows the story of three passionate young people, Sa Hye Jun, Ahn Jeong Ha, and Won Hae Hyo in the modern world of modeling. They try to achieve their dreams in the industry while finding love without despair.

Sa Hye Joon is a model but wants to become an actor, Ahn Jung Ha is also struggling to become a famous makeup artist and Won Hae Hyo is an aspiring actor as well and Hye Joon’s rival.

The drama follows the lives of three young people in the contemporary fashion industry. They strive to achieve their dreams and love without despair.

Nothing is left, but to binge-watch these Park Seo Joon K-dramas on Netflix now!

