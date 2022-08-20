Park Shin Hye is GLOWING in first full face selfie after giving birth to her and Choi Tae Joon’s baby boy

Star couple Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon announced their marriage late last year and the Hallyu world rejoiced with happiness. The two were dating since late 2017 and eventually confirmed their relationship in March 2018. The revelation included the date of their wedding, set for January 22, 2022.

In the same announcement, Park Shin Hye also revealed that she will be welcoming a baby with Choi Tae Joon soon. The double happy news had all their fans unable to contain their excitement and the two actors trended online for days. Their marriage became a hot topic while the details of their wedding ceremony were mostly kept private.

As the wedding came around in January 2022, beautiful photos of the couple were shared by the agency as the two appeared very much in love. A few months after their wedding, it was revealed that Park Shin Hye had given birth to a baby boy. Since then, the actor has shared tiny snippets from her daily life to her fans through photos of her touring around and living a happy newlywed and new parent life.

Fans have been waiting for a look at her beautiful face that has ruled many eras of popular K-dramas and were only greeted with glimpses or masked selfies so far. They have now been fed with a new photo where the ‘Pinnochio’ actress can be seen smiling into the camera. Fans were quick to appreciate the rare full face photo in the form of a selfie and appreciated her beauty.

Check out the post below.

