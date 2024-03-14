Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young spotted shooting for fantasy romance The Judge From Hell; WATCH

Park Shin Hye the famous South Korean actress who at present is starring in the JTBC drama Doctor Slump will be soon seen in a fantasy romance K-drama alongside Kim Jae Young. Kim Jae Young was last seen alongside Park Min Young in the K-drama Love in Contract. Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young were recently seen shooting for their new drama.

Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young spotted shooting for their upcoming fantasy romance The Judge From Hell

Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young in a video that surfaced on X (before Twitter) were spotted shooting for their upcoming SBS drama The Judge From Hell. In the video, both actors can be seen in the middle of shooting a scene in an open location.

Park Shin Hye is dressed in a formal light blue skirt and jacket-style top ensemble. While Kim Jae Young is wearing a black jacket and jeans. Both actors can be seen in a conversation and towards the end, Park Shin Hye after saying something, walks away. She walks in a very cute huffy way as if angry from the conversation, the shooting video has increased anticipation among fans for the drama.

Advertisement

More about The Judge From Hell

The Judge From Hell is a fantasy romance K-drama by SBS. Park Shin Hye will play the role of a demon from hell, Kang Bit Na who enters the body of a judge. Kim Jae Young will portray Han Da On a sweet and friendly detective in the violent crimes unit. Kang Bit Na is a beautiful lady from an elite family, but she is a demon on a mission from hell to punish those who kill people and feel no remorse. She has to send those people to hell. Kim Ja Young looks warm-hearted and friendly but deep down he harbors an emotional wound. He is otherwise sharp and one of the best detectives but the pain that he carries can make him vulnerable. These two will embark on a journey of fantasy and romance in The Judge From Hell.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Doctor Slump's Park Shin Hye tops March K-drama actor brand reputation rankings; Marry My Husband's Song Ha Yoon-Na In Woo follow