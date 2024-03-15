'Thank you for laughing & crying with us': Park Hyung Sik-Park Shin Hye reflect on Doctor Slump ahead of finale

Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik, stars of the romantic comedy Doctor Slump, have shared their closing remarks as the drama nears its finale. With just two episodes left, the actors reflect on their experiences portraying characters who find unexpected solace in each other amidst life's challenges. Meanwhile, Doctor Slump’s final episodes are expected to air on March 16 and 17.

Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye’s message on Doctor Slump’s conclusion

As the finale of Doctor Slump approaches, Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik, the leading stars of the drama, shared poignant reflections on their journey together. Park Shin Hye expressed gratitude for the emotional connection viewers found in the characters of Ha Neul and Jung Woo, acknowledging the comfort their struggles provided to audiences. She emphasized the drama's role as a source of strength, resonating with those who have experienced similar pains in life. Reflecting on her own experience, she described the drama as an "invitation to everyday life," recognizing its healing impact.

Park Hyung Sik echoed Park Shin Hye's sentiments, expressing regret over the series coming to an end while reminiscing about the joyful moments shared during filming. He thanked the production team for their dedication, emphasizing the drama's uplifting and heartwarming nature.

Both actors highlighted the genuine emotions portrayed by Ha Neul and Jung Woo, appreciating the audience's positive feedback on their honest expressions. As they encouraged viewers to anticipate the remaining episodes, they conveyed hope for the characters' journey to overcome their challenges.

In a joint message, Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik expressed gratitude for the viewers' support and love for all the characters in Doctor Slump. Park Shin Hye encapsulated their sentiment, saying, "If everyone out there who is like Yeo Jung Woo and Nam Ha Neul found solace through Doctor Slump, there could be no greater joy." Park Hyung Sik echoed her appreciation, thanking viewers for laughing and crying with them and expressing hope that the drama provided comfort and solace to its audience.

In their heartfelt reflections, Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik conveyed their deep appreciation for the meaningful connections forged through Doctor Slump and expressed their hopes for the lasting impact of the drama on its viewers.

More details about the final episodes of Doctor Slump

Doctor Slump tells the story of Yeo Jung Woo (portrayed by Park Hyung Sik), a renowned plastic surgeon whose career faces jeopardy after a mysterious medical mishap, and Nam Ha Neul (played by Park Shin Hye), an overworked anesthesiologist battling burnout. As former rivals, they unexpectedly find solace and support in each other during their darkest moments. The romantic comedy's concluding episodes are set to air on March 16th and 17th, marking the culmination of their journey towards love and healing.

