The Judge from Hell stills: Park Shin Hye softens up over Kim Jae Young’s emotional story at trial; SEE PICS

The Judge from Hell is an ongoing K-drama starring Park Shin Hye in the lead role. The show consists of a unique plot where a judge appears to be a human but is actually a demon. She follows the lifelong mission of bringing justice to the evil people and sending them straight to where they deserve. However, new stills of the show have been released featuring Park Shin Hye showcasing genuine emotions towards Kim Jae Young.

On November 1, 2024, the production team of The Judge from Hell released several stills featuring the leads, Park Shin Hye as Kang Bit Na and Kim Jae Young as Han Da On. In the new images, Kang Bit Na and Han Da On are in court for Jung Tae Gyu’s trial, each assuming their roles as judge and witness. Kang Bit Na’s usual demeanor shifts to one of solemnity as she observes Han Da On, the sole survivor of Jung Tae Gyu’s killing spree and a grieving individual who lost his entire family to the brutal murders. Han Da On’s sorrow and rage are unmistakable in his trembling gaze as he steps up to testify.

As she witnesses Han Da On’s anguish, tears gather in Kang Bit Na’s eyes, revealing her deepened empathy. Her reaction intensifies the anticipation around the pivotal direction of how the story will ultimately pan out.

Advertisement

The story centers on Kang Bit Na, an elite judge with a stunning appearance who is actually a demon. Her mission is to eliminate malevolent individuals who lead others to their deaths and show no remorse. After dispatching them to Hell, she continues her dark work.

Kang Bit Na’s life takes a dramatic turn when she encounters Han Da On, a friendly and perceptive detective with a sharp mind and a feeling of hidden sorrow. As their paths intertwine, both their lives are profoundly altered.

Apart from Park Shin Hye, the cast of the K-drama includes Kim Jae Young, Kim In Kwon, Kim Hye Hwa, Lee Joong Ok, Choi Dong Goo, Lee Mi Do, Lee Kyu Han, Do Eun Ha, and more. The show is scheduled to premiere on September 21, 2024, every Friday and Saturday. Directed by Park Jin Pyo, it will air on the South Korean network SBS.

ALSO READ: Han So Hee reportedly a year older than her profile age; agency issues official response