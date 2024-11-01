Happy Kim Min Jae Day: Revisiting actor’s 6 best roles in Dali and Cocky Prince, Tempted, Do You Like Brahms, and more

Kim Min Jae turns one year wiser today. Having kickstarted his career in music, he transitioned into acting in 2014 with a role in the Korean-Vietnamese drama Forever Young. 2 years later; he rose to popularity after a bagging role in Dr. Romantic. He continues to build his filmography with a bunch of popular works including Dali & Cocky Prince, Do You Like Brahms?, Poong: the Joseon Psychiatrist, and more. As Kim Min Jae turns 28 today, let’s have a look at some of his best roles in popular dramas.

Kim Min Jae's 6 best roles

1. Dali & Cocky Prince

This light-hearted romance drama is an underrated gem. Here, Kim Min Jae plays the role of Jin Moo Hak. He is the director of a global food service company that started as a small gamjatang restaurant. He is known for his extrovert and persuasive personality.

One day he unexpectedly crosses paths with Kim Dali (played by Park Gyu Young), while visiting her family’s struggling arts museum to collect the loan he credited. Gradually, he realizes that he wants to help her. Thus despite initial hostility, their relationship slowly blooms into romance.

2. Do You Like Brahms?

Kim Min Jae is like the king of underrated gems. Do Yoy Like Brahms is another healing romance drama that didn’t really receive the recognition it deserved. However, it is a great watch if you want to have a closer look at the actor’s ability to synchronize with any character.

The drama depicts the story of Chae Song Ah (played by Park Eun Bin), a 4th-year student at a prestigious music university, who gave up her business career to pursue her dream of becoming a violinist. There, she meets Park Joon Young (Kim Min Jae), an elite pianist, with whom she connects through their mutual love for classical music. Little did she know, her heartstrings would soon be playing the tune of love.

3. Tempted

Adapted from an 18th-century Fench novel titled Les Liaisons dangereuses, Tempted is a dark romance drama centering around Kim Min Jae, Woo Do Hwan, Moon Ga Young, and Park Soo Young’s characters.

In this drama, our birthday boy portrays the role of Lee Se Ju, a womanizer who comes from a chaebol family. He is close friends with Choi Su Ji (Moon Ga Young), and Kwon Si Hyeon (Woo Do Hwan). He is also madly in love with Su Ji but chooses to maintain a friendship after learning about her feelings towards Si Hyeon.

This drama offers an amazing romance storyline carefully molded with tangles of mysteries.

4. Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist

Kim Min Jae can adapt to any genre and Poon, the Joseon Psychiatrist is the evidence. He plays the role of Yoo Se Yeop, a genius royal physician in the Joseon era. However, after falling victim to a conspiracy, he is expelled from the capital. While living in the mysterious yet beautiful village of Gyesu, he crosses paths with Gye Ji Han (Kim Sang Kyung), an eccentric medicine teacher, and a widow Seo Eun W oo (Kim Hyang Gi). After mastering his craft further, he gets reborn as a true healer, who writes the prescription of happiness.

5. Dr. Romantic

In this popular SBS Medical drama, Kim Min Jae plays the role of Park Eun Tak, a nurse practitioner at Doldam Hospital. His life changed when he met Teacher Kim (Han Suk Kyu) while being admitted as a patient at the hospital. He was inspired to pursue a career in the medical field and eventually went to nursing school. Later, he began working at Doldam Hospital itself. He also has a crush on a fourth-year emergency medicine resident named Yoo Ah Reum.

6. Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency

This historical rom-com is a must-watch if you want to see Kim Min Jae in a completely different light. He takes on the role of Ma Hoon, the founder of Flower Crew, a marriage agency in the Joseon era.

Although he appears to be cold and silent, his intelligence and handsome looks make him stand out as the best man in Hanyang. He is also known for his matchmaking skills. However, things get complicated when Gae-ttong (played by Gong Seung Yeon), an employee at Flower Crew, falls for him.

7. Hit the Top

This rom-com drama centers around Lee Ji Hoon (Kim Min Jae) and Choi Woo Seung (Lee Se Young), two childhood best friends. Although Lee Ji Hoon prepares for the civil service exam with Woo Seung, he secretly wants to be a singer and songwriter. His dreams seemingly come true when he meets a problematic boy group member who accidentally travels to his time from the past.

These 6 dramas are a good place to start Kim Min Jae’s filmography. He is also known for Because It’s the First Time(2015).In case, if you have missed it, he also played many cameo roles in some of the most popular K-dramas like The Producers (2015), Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016), Mr. Sunshine (2018), Bloodhounds (2023), and more.

A very happy birthday to Kim Min Jae!

