When Ok Taecyeon halted 2PM livestream to run to GOT7’s dance practice room, know what happened

Ok Taecyeon, the noted K-pop idol, member of the popular boy group 2PM, and actor, once surprised fans and fellow label member GOT7 during a livestream. As it had happened, Ok Taecyeon had suddenly halted the 2PM anniversary livestream to run to GOT7’s practice room to wish Mark a happy birthday.

On 2PM’s 7th anniversary live on September 4, 2015, Ok Taecyeon surprised fans and group members by doing something sweet and out of the blue.

What happened was, Ok Taecyeon suddenly halted the 2PM’s anniversary livestream on Vlive (now Weverse) and suddenly ran to JYP Entertainment’s basement, where was GOT7’s practice room. He had thought that he was filming he was himself, but the camera was turned around, and it filmed others.

When Taecyeon suddenly appeared in GOT7’s practice room, he searched for Mark, called him “Come here,” and announced on live that 2PM’s anniversary is also “Mark’s birthday.” Taecyeon had run to wish a happy birthday to Mark.

After wishing a happy birthday to Mark GOT7 also wished 2PM a happy anniversary while they all waved and smiled for the camera. It was an iconic moment between 2PM and GOT7.

Watch the 2PM’s Ok Taecyeon running to wish GOT7’s Mark a happy birthday here:

2PM and GOT7 share the same label, JYP Entertainment, and have many times shared good moments with each other. 2PM is GOT7’s seniors as they debuted before them.

2PM is a popular K-pop boy group with six members, namely Jun. K, Nichkhun, Taecyeon, Wooyoung, Junho, and Chansung. Initially, it had seven members, including well-known rapper Jay Park, who left the group in 2009.

2PM marked their debut with the release of their single album Hottest Time of the Day, alongside the lead track 10 Out of 10. They first performed the lead track live on M Countdown on September 4, 2008.

Meanwhile, GOT7 is one of the most popular K-pop boy groups, consisting of seven members: Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom. They marked their debut on January 20, 2014, with the release of their EP Got It?

In other news, Ok Taecyeon is set to lead his first-ever BL drama with Soul Mate with Hayato Isomura soon.

