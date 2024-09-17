6 Go Yoon Jung dramas to sweep you off your feet: Alchemy of Souls, Moving, Sweet Home, and more

Go Yoon Jung, the popular South Korean actress who has been entrancing viewers with her exceptional acting has given many memorable performances in a short span of time. Go Yoon Jung dramas have become a testament to the outstanding acting skills of the actress making her one of the most gifted up-and-coming stars of the industry.

Go Yoon Jung made a banging acting debut in 2019 and since has been going strong by taking on challenging roles to exhibit her limitless talent on the screen. She has won several accolades for her iconic role in the iconic K-drama Moving. She is further ready to return to the small screen soon with two upcoming dramas until then get ready to be swept off your feet by watching these Go Yoon Jung dramas.

6 Go Yoon Jung dramas to fall in love with her

1. Moving

Cast: Ryu Seung-ryong, Han Hyo Joo, Jo In Sung, Cha Tae Hyun, Ryoo Seung Bum, Kim Sung Kyun, Lee Jung Ha, Go Yoon Jung, Kim Do Hoon

IMDB Rating: 8.4

Release year: 2023

Genre: Fantasy, Sci-fi, Thriller, Family, Action

Where to watch: Disney+

Moving went on to become the most acclaimed and applauded superhero K-dramas of the era. It brought a new dawn in the world of K-dramas and the superhero genre.

Moving follows the story of three high school students Kim Bong Seok (Lee Jung Ha) Jang Hui Soo (Go Yoon Jung) and Lee Gang Hoon (Kim Do Hoon) who have inexplicable superpowers that they inherited from their parents. When their parents discover their kids’ powers they embark on protecting them and stopping evil people from misusing them.

This Go Yoon Jung drama earned her several awards for Best Actress and undoubtedly deserves attention for outstanding storyline, performances, and cinematography.

2. Alchemy of Souls

Cast: Lee Jae Wook, Jung So Min, Go Yoon Jung, Hwang Min Hyun

IMDB Rating: 8.7

Release year: 2022-2023

Genre: Fantasy, Romance, Period drama, Action

Where to watch: Netflix

Alchemy of Souls is a popular fantasy K-drama written by the esteemed writer duo Hong Sisters. It follows the story of young mages in the fictional country of Daeho set in the past who try to grow, understand love, and overcome their twisted fates. All due to a supernatural spell called “Alchemy of Souls” that allows souls to switch bodies.

A nobleman Jang Uk gets entangled with a powerful warrior Mu Deok/Nak Su (played by Jung So Min and Go Yoon Jung) as they learn from each other their relationship turns into something special.

3. Sweet Home 1 & 2

Cast: Song Kang, Go Min Si, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Do Hyun, Go Yoon Jung, Lee Si Young

IMDB Rating: 7.9

Release year: 2021

Genre: Monster thriller, Apocalyptic, Horror, Action

Where to watch: Netflix

Sweet Home is set in a post-apocalyptic world where humans are slowly turning into human-eating monsters which is a representation of their deepest desires. The story follows Cha Hyun Su, a special monster infectee or a hybrid who can control his monstrous side and other survivors of the building he lives in.

Sweet Home follows the story of Cha Hyun Su, Pyeon Sang Wook, Lee Eun Yu, Lee Eun Hyuk, Seo Yi Kyung, and Yoon Ji Su who band together to face the monster horror and survive against all odds. Go Yoon Jung shines in the K-dramas as Park Yu Ri, a strong-willed nurse.

4. Death’s Game

Cast: Seo In Guk, Go Yoon Jung, Park So Dam,

IMDB Rating: 8.5

Release year: 2023-2024

Genre: Fantasy, Mystery, Thriller, Action

Where to watch: Prime Video

Death’s Game is one of the latest K-dramas starring Go Yoon Jung. Death’s Game is based on a popular webtoon by Lee Won Sik and Ggulchan. It follows the story of an exhausted young man, Choi Yee Jae who has failed to get a stable job for seven years and commits suicide but instead of dying meets Death.

Death gets angered by Choi Yee Jae’s lack of regard for dying and punishes him by making him reincarnate 12 times before sending him to hell. But while going through these lives, Yee Jae discovers if he survives in any one of them he can keep on living.

5. Law School

Cast: Kim Myung Min, Kim Bum, Ryu Hye Young, Lee Jung Eun, Go Yoon Jung

IMDB Rating: 8

Release year: 2021

Genre: Legal drama

Where to watch: Netflix

Law School is one of the best legal K-dramas out there with brilliant performances making it even special. Law School is about a couple of students of Hankuk University Law School and their professors who face an unusual case.

During a mock class, Professor Seo is found dead and Professor Yang is arrested however, his students believe that he is innocent. The students band together to find the truth behind the sudden death and prove their professor’s innocence.

6. He is Psychometric

Cast: Park Jin Young, Shin Ye Eun, Kim Kwon, and Kim Da Som

IMDB Rating: 7.7

Release year: 2019

Genre: Fantasy, Thriller, Mystery, Procedural, Romantic comedy

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

He is Psychometric is an underrated K-drama following the story of a young man, Lee Ahn who gets the power of psychometry after losing his parents. The power allows him to look into a person or object’s past by making physical contact and he uses this power to fight criminals.

He bands together with his foster guardian, a prosecutor Kang Sung Mo, and a girl who hides her feelings, Yoon Jae In to solve an elusive case that has been haunting all of their lives. Go Yoon Jung marked her acting debut with her role as Kim So Hyun in He is Psychometric.

Go Yoon Jung’s upcoming dramas to keep an eye out for

Can This Love Be Translated?

Cast: Go Yoon Jung, Kim Seon Ho

IMDB Rating: Not yet aired

Release year: 2025 (expected release)

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Where to watch: Netflix

Can This Love Be Translated is a highly awaited upcoming romantic comedy starring Go Yoon Jung and Kim Seon Ho. This Go Yoon Jung new drama follows the story of a master interpreter Ju Ho Jin (Kim Seon Ho) who becomes a personal translator for a top actress Cha Mu Hee (Go Yoon Jung).

They both have contrasting perspectives on love and end up having misunderstandings but with time they come closer and fall in love. Can This Love Be Translated is creating a lot of buzz as it is yer another piece written by Hong Sisters.

Wise Resident Life/Resident Playbook

Cast: Go Yoon Jung, Shin Si Ah, Han Ye Ji, Kang You Seok, and Jung Joon Won

IMDB Rating: Not yet aired

Release year: Under wraps

Genre: Medical drama

Wise Resident Life also known as Resident Playbook is an upcoming medical drama that is a spin-off of the highly popular Hospital Playlist. Go Yoon Jung will be leading the drama.

It follows the story of young obstetrics and gynecology residents at the Jongno branch of Yulje Medical Center as they try to navigate their hospital lives and friendships in the turbulent time of low birth rates.

Wise Resident Life was set to premiere this year but was postponed due to the medical strike in South Korea. The broadcast is still in discussion.

It’s time to fall head over heels with Go Yoon Jung and binge-watch her K-dramas!

