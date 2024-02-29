BTS' J-Hope unites with dancers across the globe in HOPE ON THE STREET docu series trailer; Watch

BTS' J-Hope gears up to showcase his dance journey in the upcoming docuseries HOPE ON THE STREET. The teaser, released on February 29, unveils J-Hope's street dance odyssey across global cities. The series, set to premiere on March 28, captures J-Hope's return to his roots as a street dancer.

BTS’ J-Hope unveils intriguing HOPE ON THE STREET docuseries trailer

J-Hope, a prominent member of the global sensation BTS, is set to unveil his passion for dance in his upcoming 6-episode docuseries, HOPE ON THE STREET. The teaser trailer, released on February 29 at midnight KST, offers a glimpse into J-Hope's journey as he returns to his roots as a street dancer.

In the teaser segmented into three parts; dance, dream and learn, J-Hope shares his deep connection to dance, emphasizing the significance of street culture in shaping his artistic identity. He reminisces about his early days and declares his intention to explore the world's streets through dance, embracing diverse styles from popping in Osaka, locking in Seoul, house in Paris, hip-hop in New York to Neuron in his hometown Gwangju.

Watch HOPE ON THE STREET docuseries trailer here;

The docuseries promises to showcase J-Hope's dance adventures across iconic cities as he immerses himself in different dance cultures and connects with local dancers.

HOPE ON THE STREET is slated to premiere on March 28 at midnight KST on Prime Video and TVING following which episodes will be released weekly every Thursday and Friday. Alongside the docuseries, fans can anticipate the release of J-Hope's special album, HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1, on March 29 at 1 p.m. KST, adding another layer of excitement to this celebration of dance and creativity.

All you need to know about J-Hope’s HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1

J-Hope's much-anticipated album, HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1, aligning with the docuseries, promises a diverse and star-studded musical journey, as revealed in the recently unveiled highlight medley by HYBE Labels on February 27. The special album features a total of six tracks, each offering a unique collaboration and musical exploration.

The solo version of the previously released On The Street takes the spotlight as the title track, showcasing J-Hope's individual brilliance and prowess as a performer. Fans were thrilled to discover a collaboration dream come true, as BTS’ manknae Jungkook, lives his aspiration of featuring on his Hobi Hyung’s track; I Wonder... The track adds a layer of emotional depth to the album, as it aligns with the docuseries narrative, chronicling J-Hope's dance journey from Gwangju.

An unexpected yet exciting collaboration arises in Lock/Unlock, featuring Hollywood record producer Benny Blanco and the legendary Nile Rodgers. The combination of J-Hope's dynamic style and the expertise of these renowned collaborators promises a standout track. I Don't Know sees J-Hope teaming up with Huh Yunjin of LE SSERAFIM, both known for their exceptional dancing skills, adding an intriguing dimension to the album. The dance mix of What If... featuring South Korean hip-hop artist Jinbo the SuperFreak injects an exhilarating energy into the mix. Finally, NEURON pays homage to J-Hope's NEURON Dance Crew roots, featuring a powerful collaboration with Gaeko and Yoonmirae.

The highlight medley video presents a vibrant montage with a retro touch, offering fans a taste of the diverse sounds and collaborations that await in J-Hope's upcoming musical venture. The album and docuseries are set to captivate audiences worldwide with their release on March 29 and March 28, respectively.

