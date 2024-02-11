POLL: Doctor Slump or The Heirs; VOTE for your favourite Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye starrer drama

Fans of Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye are in for a tough choice! It's time to cast your vote for your favorite drama featuring this dynamic duo: Doctor Slump or The Heirs.

The Heirs, also known as The Inheritors, is a classic South Korean television series that aired from October 9 to December 12, 2013. Starring Lee Min Ho, Park Shin Hye, and Kim Woo Bin as the leads while Park Hyung Sik played the prominent supporting role of Jo Myung Soo. The drama revolves around privileged high school students navigating love and challenges as they prepare to take over their family empires.

On the other hand, Doctor Slump is a recent romantic comedy series that premiered on JTBC on January 27, 2024. Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye lead this hate-to-love storyline as Nam Ha Neul and Yeo Jeong Woo, former high school rivals turned roommates dealing with career slumps.

Both dramas showcase the incredible chemistry and talent of Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye. So, which one stole your heart? Cast your vote and join the debate among fans to determine the ultimate favorite!

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae reveals BTS' Jungkook's Standing Next to You as an empowering song for him