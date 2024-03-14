POLL: Island, The Great Queen Seondeok, and more; VOTE for best Kim Nam Gil led K-drama

As fans celebrate the birthday of beloved actor Kim Nam Gil, they are presented with a unique opportunity to honor his illustrious career by voting for their favorite K-drama led by the talented star. With a diverse range of captivating roles, Kim Nam Gil has left an indelible mark on the Korean drama industry, captivating audiences with his exceptional performances.

The poll features an array of memorable dramas, including Island, The Great Queen Seondeok, The Fiery Priest, Memoir of Murderer, Song of Bandits, and Through the Darkness. Each drama offers a distinct storyline and showcases Kim Nam Gil's versatility as an actor.

In Island, a gripping web series, Kim Nam Gil portrays Van, one of three individuals on Jeju Island battling against evil forces threatening the world. Starring alongside Lee Da Hee, Cha Eun Woo, and Sung Joon, Kim's portrayal offers viewers a thrilling experience.

The Fiery Priest showcases Kim Nam Gil as Kim Hae Il, an ex-NIS agent turned priest with a knack for justice. His dynamic performance in this action-packed comedy earned widespread acclaim and contributed to the drama's popularity.

Fans can also vote for Memoir of a Murderer, a gripping thriller film where he portrays Byeong Soo, a retired serial killer grappling with Alzheimer's disease. His performance keeps audiences on edge throughout.

Song of the Bandits sees Kim Nam Gil as Lee Yoon, a former Japanese soldier turned bandit fighting for his homeland during the Japanese occupation in 1920s Gando.

Lastly, Through the Darkness delves into criminal profiling and serial killers, with Kim portraying Song Ha Young, a dedicated profiler. Each project highlights Kim Nam Gil's exceptional talent and versatility, solidifying his status as one of South Korea's most esteemed actors.

