The King’s Affection’s Go Kyu Pil to marry longtime girlfriend Amin; Kim Nam Gil to officiate wedding

Go Kyu Pil, known for his role in The Roundup: No Way Out (also referred to as The Outlaws 3), is embarking on a new journey in his life as he prepares to tie the knot! The actor is all set to marry Singer Amin and has officially announced a November wedding. This joyous occasion comes after the couple's nine years of dating.

Adding a special touch to the wedding, actor Kim Nam Gil is set to officiate the ceremony, making it an even more memorable and star-studded event.

Go Kyu Pil is set to marry singer Amin

On September 6, Actor Go Kyu Pil's management, BIG BOSS Entertainment, issued an official statement unveiling the actor's wedding plans. They shared the heartwarming news that Go Kyu Pil would be marrying his longtime girlfriend on November 12.

The agency expressed, “After maintaining a long relationship with singer-songwriter Amin (real name Min Soo Yeon), who has always been supportive of him by his side, Go Kyu Pil’s relationship [with Amin] has blossomed beautifully as they become each other’s reliable partner for the rest of their lives.”

BIG BOSS Entertainment disclosed that the wedding ceremony will be an intimate affair, attended by close family members, relatives, and dear friends. Given the private nature of the event, they kindly requested fans' understanding, as they couldn't provide specific details.

The agency also conveyed their heartfelt gratitude to the fans for their continuous support, stating, “We are deeply grateful to everyone who always sends lots of support and love to the actor Go Kyu Pil. Please send lots of congratulatory messages and encouragement to Go Kyu Pil, who will be embark on a new journey with his special someone.”

They assured fans that Go Kyu Pil would continue to give his all as an actor, and they asked for continued affection from the audience. The message concluded with a sincere thank you.

Prior to their marriage, Go Kyu Pil and Amin shared a nine-year-long journey together. Their relationship was made public when Go Kyu Pil appeared on Radio Star in June 2023.

Kim Nam Gil will be officiating the wedding

In addition to the wedding announcement, a media outlet also reported that actor Kim Nam Gil will serve as the officiant at Go Kyu Pil's wedding. Kim Nam Gil and Go Kyu Pil had previously appeared together in the K-drama The Fiery Priest.

In response to this report, Kim Nam Gil's agency, GILSTORY ENT, confirmed that Kim Nam Gil will indeed host Go Kyu Pil's wedding. They revealed that Kim Nam Gil had made a promise to officiate at Go Kyu Pil's wedding a while ago, and he is now fulfilling that promise.

Born in 1982, Go Kyu Pil made his debut in the film Kid Cop in 1993 and has consistently delivered standout performances in various productions, including dramas like Squad 38, Life on Mars, and Lovers of the Red Sky, as well as films like On Your Wedding Day and Honest Candidate. Notably, he garnered significant acclaim for his role as Cho Rong in the film The Roundup: No Way Out, which was released in May and attracted over 10 million moviegoers by July.

Singer Amin, on the other hand, made her debut in 2018 with the single Hide And Seek. Since then, she has released songs such as Pit A Pat and See You.

