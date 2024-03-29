The Fiery Priest Season 2: BIBI reportedly considering joining Kim Nam Gil and Lee Honey for thriller; DETAILS

BIBI is reportedly considering joining the cast for The Fiery Priest's highly anticipated season 2. With the drama's record-breaking success in 2019 and its sequel already generating buzz, anticipation is high for what promises to be another thrilling installment of The Fiery Priest.

BIBI likely to star in The Fiery Priest Season 2

Singer-songwriter and actress BIBI is reportedly considering a role in the highly anticipated second season of the hit SBS drama, "The Fiery Priest." According to an SBS official on March 29, BIBI is positively reviewing an offer to join the cast of the upcoming season. If she accepts the offer, BIBI will portray a new female detective character, adding her unique flair to the beloved series.

The Fiery Priest, which initially aired in 2019, follows the story of a Catholic priest with anger management issues and a timid detective as they team up to solve a murder case. The drama, starring Kim Nam Gil, Honey Lee, and Kim Sung Kyun, achieved considerable success, recording a peak viewership rating of 22.0 percent.

With The Fiery Priest 2 announced as part of SBS' drama lineup for 2024, fans eagerly anticipate the continuation of the captivating storyline and the introduction of new characters, including the potential addition of BIBI to the ensemble cast. As discussions progress, viewers await further updates on BIBI's involvement in The Fiery Priest's highly anticipated second season.

More details about BIBI

Kim Hyung Seo, professionally known as BIBI, is a multifaceted South Korean artist known for her prowess as a singer, rapper, songwriter, and actress. Rising to prominence after appearing as a runner-up on SBS' The Fan in 2018, BIBI quickly made her mark in the music industry with her unique style and captivating performances.

Her music, characterized by its freewheeling and genre-blending nature, encompasses R&B, soul, hip-hop, and ballads. BIBI's lyrics often delve into themes of personal experiences and emotions, reflecting her desire to showcase her honest self through her artistry.

In addition to her musical talents, BIBI has also showcased her acting skills in various projects, including lead roles in the film Hopeless (2023) and television series such as The Worst of Evil (2023). With her distinct style and unwavering authenticity, BIBI continues to captivate audiences and solidify her position as a rising star in the South Korean entertainment industry.

