POLL: Soundtrack #1, Hymn of Death, Somehow 18, and more; VOTE for most bingeworthy drama for weekend

Dive into the world of K-dramas and cast your vote for the most bingeworthy weekend drama! From Hymn of Death to Somehow 18, the options are diverse. Make your choice and let the weekend binge-watching begin!

By Saumya Saxena
Published on Feb 15, 2024  |  08:55 PM IST |  9.9K
Official Poster for Soundtrack #1 and Hymn of Death; Image Courtesy: Disney+ Korea and SBS
Official Poster for Soundtrack #1 and Hymn of Death; Image Courtesy: Disney+ Korea and SBS

Embark on a captivating K-drama journey as you choose the most binge-worthy weekend drama from an array of enticing options. Soundtrack #1 sets the stage with its simplistic allure, while Hymn of Death weaves a poignant narrative. Somehow 18 offers a nostalgic trip, and A-Teen explores the complexities of youth. Engage with Our Dating Sim and User Not Found, or savor the romance in Queen of the Ring.

Soundtrack #1 combines music and emotions, creating a unique viewing experience. Meanwhile, Hymn of Death delves into a tragic love story inspired by historical events. Somehow 18 takes you on a time-traveling journey, revisiting the past. A-Teen captures the essence of adolescence and friendship, while the Our Dating Sim series brings a fresh perspective to BL relationships. User Not Found continues the coming-of-age mystery.

On the romantic front, Queen of the Ring adds a touch of fantasy to love's journey. Each drama offers a distinctive flavor, making the choice a delightful challenge. So, grab your snacks, settle into your favorite spot, and let the weekend binge-watching extravaganza begin with the drama that steals your heart!

ALSO READ: POLL: Song Hye Kyo, Kim Ji Won, Son Ye Jin, Park Bo Young and more; VOTE for best K-drama girlfriend

Credits: Disney+ Korea, SBS
