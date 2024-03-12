Name: Queen of Tears

Premiere Date: 9 March, 2024

Cast: Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Park Sung Hoon, Kwak Dong Yeon

Director: Jang Young Woo, Kim Hee Won

Writer: Park Ji Eun

No. of episodes: 16

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Language: Korean

Where to watch: tvN, Netflix

Queen of Tears plot

Daughter of the chaebol Queens Group and the mastermind of department stores, Hong Haein is married to Baek Hyunwoo, a lawyer who is now the legal director of Queens Group. After being deeply in love at the start of their relationship, the two have now grown apart 3 years down the line. But with death looming on their heads and changing circumstances, the two find their way back to each other, rekindling lost romance in Queen of Tears.

Watch Queen of Tears teaser

Initial impression of Queen of Tears

The writer and director duo of Queen of Tears have previously been a part of some fabulous projects, giving way to K-dramas like Crash Landing on You, My Love from the Star, The Producers and more to find an exceptionally high number of eyeballs and become successful hits. This was Kim Soo Hyun’s fourth time working with the creator and another anticipated release awaited the fans of the star. Meanwhile, Kim Ji Won has been rising up and above her status as a high school diva to now become one in the corporate world.

A promising story, a trustworthy crew and a talented cast, Queen of Tears started off with a strong base and gave itself time aplenty to act on it.

Acting performances of Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won

The pairing, a first for the actors, seemed to be giving class right from the get-go. Being two of the most well rounded artists in the field, Kim Soo Hyun embodying Baek Hyunwoo and Kim Ji Won portraying Hong Haein seemed too perfect to be true. But the duo hooked us right from the start with a demanding presence on screen.

Bold and beautiful, Kim Ji Won showed off the sass that reminded us of her performance in The Heirs and rightly so as she threw her charm around with a chill like none other. Meanwhile, Kim Soo Hyun brought out the big guns aka the tears with an adorable crying scene reinstating him as a powerful contender of the rom-com King list.

What to expect in Queen of Tears

Much like its name and genre classification suggests, the show will uphold its comic timings and sorrowful moments besides giving the fans some amazing romantic moments to cherish. At the same time, the premise of a fatal illness will probably start to weigh in strongly on the characters, giving way to more poignant or tear-jerking scenes. On the other hand, Park Sung Hoon’s character will allow for a rivalry to build and moments of jealousy to stand out between the two male leads. Oh Jung Se’s presence is heavily welcomed, as is his reunion with It’s Okay to Not Be Okay co-star Kim Soo Hyun. The two display a unique relationship as a patient and his shrink with hilarious and serious instances.

Many more surprising and exciting cameos are expected on the show, keeping us and the viewers hooked to this lovers-to-haters and back-to-lovers story.

