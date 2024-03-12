Queen of Tears Ep 1-2 Review: Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won’s love story is not what you think it is
One of the most anticipated K-dramas of the year, romance comedy Queen of Tears premiered over the weekend and here’s what we thought of it. Read full review below.
Name: Queen of Tears
Premiere Date: 9 March, 2024
Cast: Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Park Sung Hoon, Kwak Dong Yeon
Director: Jang Young Woo, Kim Hee Won
Writer: Park Ji Eun
No. of episodes: 16
Genre: Romance, Comedy
Language: Korean
Where to watch: tvN, Netflix
Queen of Tears plot
Daughter of the chaebol Queens Group and the mastermind of department stores, Hong Haein is married to Baek Hyunwoo, a lawyer who is now the legal director of Queens Group. After being deeply in love at the start of their relationship, the two have now grown apart 3 years down the line. But with death looming on their heads and changing circumstances, the two find their way back to each other, rekindling lost romance in Queen of Tears.
Watch Queen of Tears teaser
Initial impression of Queen of Tears
The writer and director duo of Queen of Tears have previously been a part of some fabulous projects, giving way to K-dramas like Crash Landing on You, My Love from the Star, The Producers and more to find an exceptionally high number of eyeballs and become successful hits. This was Kim Soo Hyun’s fourth time working with the creator and another anticipated release awaited the fans of the star. Meanwhile, Kim Ji Won has been rising up and above her status as a high school diva to now become one in the corporate world.
A promising story, a trustworthy crew and a talented cast, Queen of Tears started off with a strong base and gave itself time aplenty to act on it.
Acting performances of Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won
The pairing, a first for the actors, seemed to be giving class right from the get-go. Being two of the most well rounded artists in the field, Kim Soo Hyun embodying Baek Hyunwoo and Kim Ji Won portraying Hong Haein seemed too perfect to be true. But the duo hooked us right from the start with a demanding presence on screen.
Bold and beautiful, Kim Ji Won showed off the sass that reminded us of her performance in The Heirs and rightly so as she threw her charm around with a chill like none other. Meanwhile, Kim Soo Hyun brought out the big guns aka the tears with an adorable crying scene reinstating him as a powerful contender of the rom-com King list.
What to expect in Queen of Tears
Much like its name and genre classification suggests, the show will uphold its comic timings and sorrowful moments besides giving the fans some amazing romantic moments to cherish. At the same time, the premise of a fatal illness will probably start to weigh in strongly on the characters, giving way to more poignant or tear-jerking scenes. On the other hand, Park Sung Hoon’s character will allow for a rivalry to build and moments of jealousy to stand out between the two male leads. Oh Jung Se’s presence is heavily welcomed, as is his reunion with It’s Okay to Not Be Okay co-star Kim Soo Hyun. The two display a unique relationship as a patient and his shrink with hilarious and serious instances.
Many more surprising and exciting cameos are expected on the show, keeping us and the viewers hooked to this lovers-to-haters and back-to-lovers story.
