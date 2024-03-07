4 justified reasons to binge-watch Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won's romantic comedy series Queen of Tears

Penned by Park Ji Eun, the acclaimed writer behind hits like Crash Landing on You, My Love From the Star, and The Producers, Queen of Tears spins a miraculous, thrilling, and humorous love tale. It follows a married couple who defy all odds, surviving a crisis to stay together.

Kim Soo Hyun takes the role of Baek Hyeon Woo, the legal director of conglomerate Queens Group, while Kim Ji Won portrays his wife, Hong Hae In, dubbed the "queen" of Queens Group's department stores due to her chaebol heiress status. Here are top 4 reasons why you should check out this rom-com.

Quirky plot

Queen of Tears presents a delightful blend of romance and humorous plot, weaving a tale of a married couple's resilience in the face of adversity. Kim Soo Hyun's character initially anticipates his marriage to the daughter of Korea's leading businessman as the marriage of the century, only to realize it could become the war of the century. This sets the stage for the clash between our main leads in this game of love, marriage, and war.

The narrative unfolds with a couple deeply in love, defying their differing backgrounds to marry, but eventually drifting apart, making their marriage loveless. Yet, will they remain loveless forever? This whimsical storyline promises to keep viewers captivated as we delve into the turbulent and divergent lives of Baek Hyeon Woo and Hong Hae In, promising a quirky watch.

Star studded lead cast

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won, two powerhouse actors in the South Korean entertainment scene, teaming up for a series would undoubtedly set hearts racing! With Kim Soo Hyun's stellar performances in hit K-dramas like My Love From The Star and Dream High, alongside Kim Ji Won's impressive repertoire, the anticipation is high.

In this amazing collaboration, Kim Soo Hyun steps into the role of Baek Hyeon Woo, the sharp legal director of Queens Group and husband to the queen of department stores, Hong Hae In. With his striking looks and razor-sharp intellect honed at a prestigious law school, Baek Hyeon Woo embodies the epitome of success. Raised in affluence, he's poised and confident, making him an ideal match for Hong Hae In.

Kim Ji Won, celebrated for her memorable roles in K-dramas like Fight For My Way and Descendants of the Sun, will grace the screen as Hong Hae In, the illustrious chaebol heiress known as the “queen” of Queens Group’s department stores.

Radiating with timeless beauty and an innate knack for turning ventures into wins,, Hong Hae In effortlessly commands respect as a born leader. Unfazed by challengers, she handpicks Baek Hyeon Woo, hailing from the countryside, as her life partner amidst a sea of suitors. The coming together of these two industry darlings back onto our screens is bound to create a series brimming with star power.

Amazing chemistry

As previously mentioned, Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won's characters, despite their initial love, face challenges in their relationship due to their differing backgrounds. Their on-screen chemistry promises to be electric, evident from the posters released for the series. One poster, titled “We married because we were in love, but why don’t we love each other after getting married?”, hints at the tension in their marriage.

Meanwhile, another poster shows them amidst a field of pink flowers, evoking the heartwarming essence of spring. The text, “Right this moment, a love story that is miraculously starting anew,” suggests a glimmer of hope for their relationship, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating what will reignite their love. With such themes and visuals, it's clear that romance will play a central role in their journey, promising heartfelt moments and undeniable chemistry.

Secondary characters

In addition to the stellar main leads, the supporting cast boasts equally talented actors. Kwak Dong Yeon will portray Hong Hae In’s younger brother, Hong Soo Chul, while Lee Joo Bin takes on the role of his wife, Cheon Da Hye.

Growing up under the shadow of his strict and capable older sister, Hong Soo Chul yearns for someone who contrasts with Hong Hae In. Despite his efforts, his business prowess always falls short of his sister's, often drawing criticism from their grandfather, Hong Man Dae, portrayed by veteran actor Kim Kap Soo.

Cheon Da Hye, portrayed by Lee Joo Bin, exudes elegance and possesses a personality that starkly contrasts with her sister-in-law, Hong Hae In. Despite the pressure of being overshadowed by her sister-in-law's success, Da Hye serves as a pillar of support for her husband, Hong Soo Chul.

Da Hye's unwavering belief in Soo Chul's worthiness and her genuine appreciation for his humor make her his source of pride and confidence. As a wise and understanding wife, she shares tender moments with Soo Chul, often laughing at his silly jokes and earning admiration from their elders at Queens Group. Their loving gestures, such as wiping each other's mouths and feeding each other fruit, highlight their deep bond and undeniable chemistry, portraying them as a couple in their third year of marriage.

Adding to the excitement, the series will feature a special cameo appearance by the beloved and highly popular actor, Song Joong Ki. This cameo is made possible through his connection to Kim Ji Won, with whom he previously worked on the KBS2 drama Descendants of the Sun and the tvN drama Arthdal Chronicles. Furthermore, both actors have been under the same agency, HighZium Studio, since 2022. Moreover, Song Joong Ki's interaction with Kim Soo Hyun isn't entirely new either, as the two actors previously crossed paths in the 2009 drama Will It Snow for Christmas?

Queen of Tears will premiere on March 9 at 9:10 PM KST.

