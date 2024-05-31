Happy Lee Soo Hyuk Day: Dissection actor's green flag moments, from 'M-A-N-N-E-R' to 'can't live without seeing you' in Doom At Your Service

Lee Soo Hyuk began his career as a model and later expanded his boundaries to acting. The actor since has captivated audiences and fans with his striking visuals and acting in K-dramas and movies. His acting to say the least has made many hearts flutter due to his broody figure and persona, his characters have been found to have a special hidden charm to them.

Lee Soo Hyuk’s iconic roles extend from Doom At Your Service, Tomorrow, and Born Again. His dialogues in Doom At Your Service were no short of iconic and won many hearts worldwide. Additionally, his role as Cha Joo Ik, the editorial head at Park Bo Young’s editing office called Life Story publishing web novels, shot him to popularity and major recognition.

Dissecting Lee Soo Hyuk’s green flag moments in Doom At Your Service: 'M-A-N-N-E-R', ‘from the start’ to ‘can’t live without seeing you’

1. M-A-N-N-E-R

Lee Soo Hyuk’s Cha Joo Ik corrects Park Bo Young’s cheating boyfriend who makes a scene at their office. He tries to tell Park Bo Young’s Tak Dong Kyung that they could have ended things in a good manner which was ironic when he was a big jerk, he tried to show her down by spelling the word manner, which he does wrong. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Then, Lee Soo Hyuk sweeps in with his heavy and broody voice, saying it is ‘M-A-N-N-E-R’. His move might be short and look insignificant but carries weight in a way that it shows that self-absorbed cheating man who is not even half of what he thinks. Moreover, Cha Joo Ik throws that man out of the office in a way he deserves while proving that he is a true green flag.

2. He helps a heartbroken Na Ji Na

During Na Ji Na’s high school days, she loved Lee Hyun Kyu (Kang Tae Oh) who was a bit of a coward back then, and ran away from her, leaving her alone without any explanation, not even a goodbye. Na Ji Na waits at the footsteps of his building where passers eye her, she is drenched in rain but still does not give up.

Cha Joo Ik (Lee Soo Hyuk) who was also Lee Hyun Kyu’s roommate, could not see her helpless, crying, and drenching and lent a helping hand by passing his umbrella to her. More than that, he in a way helped her move on when he asked her ‘What’s making you sad?’

Her answers made him pity her as she was waiting for someone who he knew would never come. So, he gave her her first kiss which in the end became the push that made her move on.

3. ‘From the beginning’

Lee Soo Hyuk’s character Cha Joo Ik is straightforward when it comes to his feelings towards Na Ji Na later in the story which makes him a true green flag. As they say, if you have feelings for someone either put them into words or actions as no one is a mind-reader.

Cha Joo Ik does both in his charming way, his actions always become an indication of love and care toward Na Ji Na, he helps her move on in high school, saves her from heartbreak, supports her through her writer’s block, and even helps her find her true calling in writing style.

A moment comes when Na Ji Na asks Cha Joo Ik, ‘How long have you liked me?’ and he replies ‘From the beginning’ which makes his feelings even more powerful and strong, while also lending substance and meaning to what he had done for her until then.

Advertisement

It is a meaningful stance that puts everything in perspective, he liked her from the beginning (her high school days) but he never once tried to force himself rather he just loved from a distance until it all came into place. He stays true to his feelings no matter what.

4. ‘I can’t go a day without seeing you’

Cha Joo Ik comes to confess his feelings to Na Ji Na when Tak Dong Kyung says to him he needs to gather up the courage and do it. He asks her to sign with his new company as a writer, and when she asks why.

He in his charismatic way says, ‘I can’t go a day without seeing you’. It is an open declaration of his engulfing feeling of love towards her and he makes it clear as a day. But he also says he will never apologize for his feelings which makes him a true gentleman in his own right.

The way he says he can not live even a day without seeing her becomes proof of how a man can support his woman and love her at the same time.

5. ‘Do you like me? I want you to answer clearly’

To be honest, it was one of the most romantic dialogues and suited Lee Soo Hyuk perfectly. In episode 12, Lee Soo Hyuk comes to Na Ji Na’s house and continues to make her heart flutter. Previously, he had asked her if the main character of her novel was based on him (it was) but she had refused.

He nevertheless, continued to make his feelings clearer with each passing day. A man who can put his feelings into words becomes a green flag automatically.

He then asked her ‘Do you like me? I want you to answer clearly?’ when she asked why he needed her to do that he replied so that he could decide whether to steal her from Lee Hyun Kyu or be in one-sided love.

His way of confessing his love and asking for an answer was not only charismatic but in a way chivalrous as whatever her answer was, he would love her all the same.

Lee Soo Hyuk as Cha Joo Ik undoubtedly was a character who expanded his character styles by ions and gave him more than a broody figure angle, it made him into one of the best green flag characters ever written in K-dramas who was straightforward, vocal about his feelings, chivalrous, caring, supportive, and romantic.

Advertisement

It’s time to watch him on screen again. We wish Lee Soo Hyuk the happiest birthday and wait to see him back on screen soon!

ALSO READ: Tomorrow’s Lee Soo Hyuk FINALLY reveals what he looks for in a perfect partner