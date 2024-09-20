Squid Game Season 2 teaser: Lee Jung Jae and more contestants get ready to play the sport of death; Watch

Squid Game 2 dropped their first teaser ahead of its premiere, which is scheduled for December. There has been a lot of buzz surrounding the upcoming drama as the series returns with a second season. The Season 3 release has also been announced, which will be in 2025. Anticipation runs high as the exciting drama returns with the season 1 cast, including Lee Jung Jae, Gong Yoo and more, while new members like Kang Ha Neul, Im Siwan and BIGBANG's T.O.P. also join.

On September 20, Netflix dropped the first teaser of their upcoming series Squid Game Season 2. The teaser opens with Lee Jung Jae (Number 456), who is woken up from his sleep only to be told that the preparations for the game are done. This follows a montage of all the tasks undertaken by the guards, from monitoring to managging the dead bodies. After winning the first game, the character finds himself as a part of the game this time around too.

Watch Squid Game Season 2 first teaser below:

The second season will premiere on December 26. Following this, the finale, Squid Game Season 3, will be released in 2025. Part two will also star Kang Ha Neul, In Siwan, Park Sung Hoon, former BIGBANG's former member T.O.P., and more along with Lee Jung Jae and Gong Yoo.

According to sources, Season 2 will reportedly consist of 6 episodes, and Season 3 will also include 6 to 7 episodes. The series will be released in similar lines to The Glory, and the time between the release of the two seasons will not be huge. Reports also mentioned that the filming for Season 2 and Season 3 took place together, and it was like shooting for a long story that would be released in 2 parts.

