Squid Game Season 2's special teaser to release on THIS date; excited fans say they're 'looking forward to it'

Squid Game Season 2 has been the talk of the town since the announcement of the release date. To add to the anticipation, a special teaser for the series was announced. Since not much is known about the upcoming second season, the special teaser may give hints about what to expect and what roles the star cast takes for part 2.

On September 19, Netflix announced the release of a special teaser for Squid Game Season 2. The caption of the video read, 'The game will not stop'. The clip shows one of the Squid Game guards in a pink uniform dragging a dead body to the coffin. Fans flooded the comment section and expressed their eagerness for the upcoming teaser. Squid Game Season 2 special teaser is scheduled to be released on September 20.

Watch the Squid Game Season 2 announcement slip below:

Many fans commented that they are 'looking forward' to the release of the teaser and 'waiting' for it. Some also expressed that they are 'ready' for the teaser to drop while others also mentioned that Season 2 will be a 'must-watch for Christmas this year'.

The second season will premiere on December 26. Following this, the finale, Squid Game Season 3 will be released in 2025. Part two will also star Kang Ha Neul, In Siwan, Park Sung Hoon, former BIGBANG's former member T.O.P, and more along with Lee Jung Jae and Gong Yoo.

According to sources, Season 2 will reportedly consist of 6 episodes, and Season 3 will also include 6 to 7 episodes. The series will be released in similar lines to The Glory, and the time between the release of the two seasons will not be huge. Reports also mentioned that the filming for Season 2 and Season 3 took place together, and it was like shooting for a long story that would be released in 2 parts.

