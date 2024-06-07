9 feel-good Korean movies to watch on a lowkey day; Little Forest, Tune in for Love, more

Explore the world of South Korean cinema with these nine feel-good Korean movies, offering a delightful escape for your low-key day. From the charming Little Forest to the nostalgic Tune in for Love, each film promises to deliver warmth and relaxation.

With South Korea's entertainment industry on the rise, fueled by the success of K-pop and acclaimed films like Parasite, discover the magic of Korean storytelling today.

9 best feel-good Korean movies to watch to beat your blues

1. Dream

Cast: Park Seo Joon, IU, Kim Jong Soo, Ko Chang Seok, Lee Hyun Woo

Director: Lee Byeong Heon

Runtime: 125 minutes

Genre: Sports comedy drama

Release Date: April 26, 2023

Dream is a heartwarming tale of redemption and camaraderie, following football player Hong Dae's journey as he coaches a special national soccer team consisting of homeless individuals. Based on a true event, the film captures the team's resilience and the transformative power of chasing one's dreams.

2. Miracle in Cell No. 7

Cast: Ryu Seung Ryong, Park Shin Hye, Kal So Won, Jung Jin Young, Oh Dal Su, Park Won Sang, Kim Jung Tae, Jung Man Sik

Director: Lee Hwan Kyung

Runtime: 127 minutes

Genre: Comedy-drama

Release Date: January 23, 2013

Miracle in Cell No. 7 is a poignant tale of love, sacrifice, and redemption. Through the bond between a falsely accused father and his devoted daughter, the film explores themes of hope and forgiveness, leaving viewers moved by its touching portrayal of humanity amidst adversity.

3. Masquerade

Cast: Lee Byung Hun, Ryu Seung Ryong, Han Hyo Joo

Director: Choo Chang Min

Runtime: 131 minutes

Genre: Period drama

Release Date: September 13, 2012

Masquerade delves into the complexities of identity and power as a humble acrobat unexpectedly finds himself thrust into the role of a king. Through his compassionate leadership, he navigates political intrigue and inspires positive change, challenging the notion of what it truly means to rule with integrity.

4. 20th Century Girl

Cast: Kim Yoo Jung, Byeon Woo Seok, Park Jung Woo, Roh Yoon Seo

Director: Bang Woo Ri

Runtime: 119 minutes

Genre: Coming-of-age romance drama

Release Date: October 21, 2022

20th Century Girl is a tale of friendship, love, and loss spanning two decades. Bo Ra's journey of self-discovery and enduring affection for Woon Ho resonates deeply, showcasing the bittersweet realities of youth and the lasting impact of cherished memories.

5. Sweet and Sour

Sweet and Sour intricately weaves a tale of love and longing amidst the complexities of modern relationships. Hyuk's journey between Da Eun and Bo Yeong reflects the bittersweet realities of romance, ultimately leading to a poignant revelation of true affection and missed opportunities.

6. Tune in for Love

Cast: Kim Go Eun, Jung Hae In

Director: Jung Ji Woo

Runtime: 122 minutes

Genre: Romantic drama

Release Date: August 28, 2019

Tune in for Love intricately explores the complexities of timing and missed opportunities in love. Hyun Woo and Mi Soo's tumultuous journey unfolds over the years, revealing the enduring power of connection amidst life's uncertainties and the enduring hope for reconciliation.

7. Midnight Runners

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Kang Ha Neul

Director: Jason Kim

Runtime: 109 minutes

Genre: Action Comedy

Release Date: August 9, 2017

Midnight Runners is a thrilling tale of friendship and justice as Ki Joon and Hee Yeol, two-spirited students, defy authority to rescue kidnapped girls. Their daring adventure showcases the power of determination and the importance of standing up for what's right, even in the face of adversity.

8. Little Forest

Cast: Kim Tae Ri, Ryu Jun Yeol, Moon So Ri, Jin Ki Joo

Director: Yim Soon Rye

Runtime: 103 minutes

Genre: Drama

Release Date: February 28, 2018

Little Forest tenderly explores the journey of Hye Won as she returns to her roots in a quaint Korean village. Amidst the backdrop of nature's beauty, she rediscovers the simple joys of life, reconnecting with childhood friends and the nurturing spirit of her mother's Little Forest.

9. My Annoying Brother

Cast: Jo Jung Suk, Doh Kyung Soo, Park Shin Hye

Director: Kwon Soo Kyung

Runtime: 110 minutes

Genre: Sports comedy drama

Release Date: November 23, 2016

My Annoying Brother delves into the complex relationship between Doo Young, a judo athlete adjusting to blindness, and his swindler brother Doo Shik. Despite initial tensions, Doo Shik's terminal illness prompts a heartfelt reconciliation as he helps Doo Young navigate life's challenges, culminating in a poignant quest for Paralympic gold.

Indulge in the heartwarming stories of these feel-good Korean movies for a mood-lifting experience. From the endearing relationships in Tune in for Love to the uplifting journey in Little Forest, each film offers a refreshing escape. Embrace the magic of Korean storytelling and let these movies brighten your day with warmth and relaxation.

