9 feel-good Korean movies to watch on a lowkey day; Little Forest, Tune in for Love, more
Looking for a comforting escape with Korean cinema? Here are nine feel-good Korean movies perfect for a low-key day.
Explore the world of South Korean cinema with these nine feel-good Korean movies, offering a delightful escape for your low-key day. From the charming Little Forest to the nostalgic Tune in for Love, each film promises to deliver warmth and relaxation.
With South Korea's entertainment industry on the rise, fueled by the success of K-pop and acclaimed films like Parasite, discover the magic of Korean storytelling today.
1. Dream
- Cast: Park Seo Joon, IU, Kim Jong Soo, Ko Chang Seok, Lee Hyun Woo
- Director: Lee Byeong Heon
- Runtime: 125 minutes
- Genre: Sports comedy drama
- Release Date: April 26, 2023
Dream is a heartwarming tale of redemption and camaraderie, following football player Hong Dae's journey as he coaches a special national soccer team consisting of homeless individuals. Based on a true event, the film captures the team's resilience and the transformative power of chasing one's dreams.
2. Miracle in Cell No. 7
- Cast: Ryu Seung Ryong, Park Shin Hye, Kal So Won, Jung Jin Young, Oh Dal Su, Park Won Sang, Kim Jung Tae, Jung Man Sik
- Director: Lee Hwan Kyung
- Runtime: 127 minutes
- Genre: Comedy-drama
- Release Date: January 23, 2013
Miracle in Cell No. 7 is a poignant tale of love, sacrifice, and redemption. Through the bond between a falsely accused father and his devoted daughter, the film explores themes of hope and forgiveness, leaving viewers moved by its touching portrayal of humanity amidst adversity.
3. Masquerade
- Cast: Lee Byung Hun, Ryu Seung Ryong, Han Hyo Joo
- Director: Choo Chang Min
- Runtime: 131 minutes
- Genre: Period drama
- Release Date: September 13, 2012
Masquerade delves into the complexities of identity and power as a humble acrobat unexpectedly finds himself thrust into the role of a king. Through his compassionate leadership, he navigates political intrigue and inspires positive change, challenging the notion of what it truly means to rule with integrity.
4. 20th Century Girl
- Cast: Kim Yoo Jung, Byeon Woo Seok, Park Jung Woo, Roh Yoon Seo
- Director: Bang Woo Ri
- Runtime: 119 minutes
- Genre: Coming-of-age romance drama
- Release Date: October 21, 2022
20th Century Girl is a tale of friendship, love, and loss spanning two decades. Bo Ra's journey of self-discovery and enduring affection for Woon Ho resonates deeply, showcasing the bittersweet realities of youth and the lasting impact of cherished memories.
5. Sweet and Sour
- Cast: Jang Ki Yong, Chae Soo Bin, Krystal Jung
- Director: Lee Gye Byeok
- Runtime: 101 minutes
- Genre: Romantic-comedy
- Release Date: June 4, 2021
Sweet and Sour intricately weaves a tale of love and longing amidst the complexities of modern relationships. Hyuk's journey between Da Eun and Bo Yeong reflects the bittersweet realities of romance, ultimately leading to a poignant revelation of true affection and missed opportunities.
6. Tune in for Love
- Cast: Kim Go Eun, Jung Hae In
- Director: Jung Ji Woo
- Runtime: 122 minutes
- Genre: Romantic drama
- Release Date: August 28, 2019
Tune in for Love intricately explores the complexities of timing and missed opportunities in love. Hyun Woo and Mi Soo's tumultuous journey unfolds over the years, revealing the enduring power of connection amidst life's uncertainties and the enduring hope for reconciliation.
7. Midnight Runners
- Cast: Park Seo Joon, Kang Ha Neul
- Director: Jason Kim
- Runtime: 109 minutes
- Genre: Action Comedy
- Release Date: August 9, 2017
Midnight Runners is a thrilling tale of friendship and justice as Ki Joon and Hee Yeol, two-spirited students, defy authority to rescue kidnapped girls. Their daring adventure showcases the power of determination and the importance of standing up for what's right, even in the face of adversity.
8. Little Forest
- Cast: Kim Tae Ri, Ryu Jun Yeol, Moon So Ri, Jin Ki Joo
- Director: Yim Soon Rye
- Runtime: 103 minutes
- Genre: Drama
- Release Date: February 28, 2018
Little Forest tenderly explores the journey of Hye Won as she returns to her roots in a quaint Korean village. Amidst the backdrop of nature's beauty, she rediscovers the simple joys of life, reconnecting with childhood friends and the nurturing spirit of her mother's Little Forest.
9. My Annoying Brother
- Cast: Jo Jung Suk, Doh Kyung Soo, Park Shin Hye
- Director: Kwon Soo Kyung
- Runtime: 110 minutes
- Genre: Sports comedy drama
- Release Date: November 23, 2016
My Annoying Brother delves into the complex relationship between Doo Young, a judo athlete adjusting to blindness, and his swindler brother Doo Shik. Despite initial tensions, Doo Shik's terminal illness prompts a heartfelt reconciliation as he helps Doo Young navigate life's challenges, culminating in a poignant quest for Paralympic gold.
Indulge in the heartwarming stories of these feel-good Korean movies for a mood-lifting experience. From the endearing relationships in Tune in for Love to the uplifting journey in Little Forest, each film offers a refreshing escape. Embrace the magic of Korean storytelling and let these movies brighten your day with warmth and relaxation.
