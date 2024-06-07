9 feel-good Korean movies to watch on a lowkey day; Little Forest, Tune in for Love, more

Looking for a comforting escape with Korean cinema? Here are nine feel-good Korean movies perfect for a low-key day.

By Saumya Saxena
Updated on Jun 07, 2024  |  09:42 PM IST |  12.3K
Official poster for Little Forest and Tune in for Love; Image Courtesy: Megabox, CGV Art House
Official poster for Little Forest and Tune in for Love; Image Courtesy: Megabox, CGV Art House

Explore the world of South Korean cinema with these nine feel-good Korean movies, offering a delightful escape for your low-key day. From the charming Little Forest to the nostalgic Tune in for Love, each film promises to deliver warmth and relaxation. 

With South Korea's entertainment industry on the rise, fueled by the success of K-pop and acclaimed films like Parasite, discover the magic of Korean storytelling today.

9 best feel-good Korean movies to watch to beat your blues

1. Dream

  • Cast: Park Seo Joon, IU, Kim Jong Soo, Ko Chang Seok, Lee Hyun Woo
  • Director: Lee Byeong Heon
  • Runtime: 125 minutes
  • Genre: Sports comedy drama
  • Release Date: April 26, 2023


Dream is a heartwarming tale of redemption and camaraderie, following football player Hong Dae's journey as he coaches a special national soccer team consisting of homeless individuals. Based on a true event, the film captures the team's resilience and the transformative power of chasing one's dreams.

2. Miracle in Cell No. 7

  • Cast: Ryu Seung Ryong, Park Shin Hye, Kal So Won, Jung Jin Young, Oh Dal Su, Park Won Sang, Kim Jung Tae, Jung Man Sik
  • Director: Lee Hwan Kyung
  • Runtime: 127 minutes
  • Genre: Comedy-drama
  • Release Date: January 23, 2013


Miracle in Cell No. 7 is a poignant tale of love, sacrifice, and redemption. Through the bond between a falsely accused father and his devoted daughter, the film explores themes of hope and forgiveness, leaving viewers moved by its touching portrayal of humanity amidst adversity.

Advertisement

3. Masquerade

  • Cast: Lee Byung Hun, Ryu Seung Ryong, Han Hyo Joo
  • Director: Choo Chang Min
  • Runtime: 131 minutes 
  • Genre: Period drama
  • Release Date: September 13, 2012


Masquerade delves into the complexities of identity and power as a humble acrobat unexpectedly finds himself thrust into the role of a king. Through his compassionate leadership, he navigates political intrigue and inspires positive change, challenging the notion of what it truly means to rule with integrity.

4. 20th Century Girl

  • Cast: Kim Yoo Jung, Byeon Woo Seok, Park Jung Woo, Roh Yoon Seo
  • Director: Bang Woo Ri
  • Runtime: 119 minutes
  • Genre: Coming-of-age romance drama
  • Release Date: October 21, 2022


20th Century Girl is a tale of friendship, love, and loss spanning two decades. Bo Ra's journey of self-discovery and enduring affection for Woon Ho resonates deeply, showcasing the bittersweet realities of youth and the lasting impact of cherished memories.

5. Sweet and Sour

Advertisement


Sweet and Sour intricately weaves a tale of love and longing amidst the complexities of modern relationships. Hyuk's journey between Da Eun and Bo Yeong reflects the bittersweet realities of romance, ultimately leading to a poignant revelation of true affection and missed opportunities.

6. Tune in for Love

  • Cast: Kim Go Eun, Jung Hae In
  • Director: Jung Ji Woo
  • Runtime: 122 minutes
  • Genre: Romantic drama
  • Release Date: August 28, 2019


Tune in for Love intricately explores the complexities of timing and missed opportunities in love. Hyun Woo and Mi Soo's tumultuous journey unfolds over the years, revealing the enduring power of connection amidst life's uncertainties and the enduring hope for reconciliation.

7. Midnight Runners

  • Cast: Park Seo Joon, Kang Ha Neul
  • Director: Jason Kim
  • Runtime: 109 minutes
  • Genre: Action Comedy
  • Release Date: August 9, 2017


Midnight Runners is a thrilling tale of friendship and justice as Ki Joon and Hee Yeol, two-spirited students, defy authority to rescue kidnapped girls. Their daring adventure showcases the power of determination and the importance of standing up for what's right, even in the face of adversity.

Advertisement

8. Little Forest

  • Cast: Kim Tae Ri, Ryu Jun Yeol, Moon So Ri, Jin Ki Joo
  • Director: Yim Soon Rye
  • Runtime: 103 minutes
  • Genre: Drama
  • Release Date: February 28, 2018


Little Forest tenderly explores the journey of Hye Won as she returns to her roots in a quaint Korean village. Amidst the backdrop of nature's beauty, she rediscovers the simple joys of life, reconnecting with childhood friends and the nurturing spirit of her mother's Little Forest.

9. My Annoying Brother

  • Cast: Jo Jung Suk, Doh Kyung Soo, Park Shin Hye
  • Director: Kwon Soo Kyung
  • Runtime: 110 minutes
  • Genre: Sports comedy drama
  • Release Date: November 23, 2016


My Annoying Brother delves into the complex relationship between Doo Young, a judo athlete adjusting to blindness, and his swindler brother Doo Shik. Despite initial tensions, Doo Shik's terminal illness prompts a heartfelt reconciliation as he helps Doo Young navigate life's challenges, culminating in a poignant quest for Paralympic gold.

Indulge in the heartwarming stories of these feel-good Korean movies for a mood-lifting experience. From the endearing relationships in Tune in for Love to the uplifting journey in Little Forest, each film offers a refreshing escape. Embrace the magic of Korean storytelling and let these movies brighten your day with warmth and relaxation.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Squid Game's Anupam Tripathi hangs out with Queen of Tears' Kim Soo Hyun at Wonderland VIP premiere; see PIC

Are there any feel-good Korean movies that are family-friendly?
Yes, there are numerous feel-good Korean movies that are family-friendly, like Little Forest, Miracle in Cell No. 7, and more.
Where can I watch feel-good Korean movies?
Fans can watch Korean movies on various OTT platforms like Netflix.
What are some feel-good Korean romantic comedies?
Some feel-good Korean romantic comedies include Spellbound, Love 911, etc.
Are feel-good Korean movies only comedies?
No, feel-good Korean movies span across various genres, including romance, action, and more.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Saumya Saxena

Saumya is Journalism & Mass-Communication graduate with a specialization in digital journalism. She comes with nearly a

...

Credits: Megabox, CGV Art House
Advertisement

Latest Articles