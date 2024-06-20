'It was difficult to deduce someone’s life': Ji Chang Wook opens up on playing farmer in Mexico for My Name is Gabriel

Ji Chang Wook recently shared his experience of living as a farmer in Mexico for JTBC's new variety show, My Name is Gabriel. During a production presentation in Seoul, he expressed initial awkwardness due to his limited variety show experience but highlighted how he adapted over time. Ji Chang Wook discussed the challenges of embodying another's life without prior information, emphasizing the physical and mental demands.

On June 20, Ji Chang Wook opened up about his unique experience living as a farmer in Mexico on the new JTBC variety show, My Name is Gabriel, during a production presentation held in Seoul.

He shared his thoughts on the initial challenges he faced, saying, “I haven’t been on a variety show in a while, so I felt a bit awkward at first. But I got used to it, and I think you’ll enjoy the show.”

Ji Chang Wook admitted that he didn't feel much pressure initially due to his limited experience with variety shows. However, once on set, he realized the difficulties of living someone else’s life without any prior information. “It wasn’t easy at first, and the work was physically demanding too,” he revealed. He had to make inferences and figure things out as he went along, which added to the challenge.

Moreover, producer Kim Tae Ho explained that Ji Chang Wook’s own words inspired the direction of the show. “Ji Chang Wook said in an interview that ‘good shows come out when celebrities struggle,'” Kim Tae Ho shared.

This insight helped shape the program, matching the countries and characters to the cast members' personalities. Ji Chang Wook’s journey as a farmer in Mexico promises to be an intriguing and heartfelt segment of My Name is Gabriel, reflecting his dedication and adaptability in a new environment.

More details about My Name is Gabriel

My Name is Gabriel is a unique upcoming variety show set to premiere on June 21 at 8:50 PM KST. The show follows celebrities as they transform into ordinary people, living incognito for 72 hours in various global locations.

The cast includes Ji Chang Wook in Mexico, Park Myung Soo in Thailand, Yeom Hye Ran in China, Hong Jin Kyung in Rwanda, Park Bo Gum in Ireland, Gavi in Mexico City, and Dex in Georgia. This eye-opening series promises to showcase diverse cultures and the everyday challenges faced by people worldwide.

