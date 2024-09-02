RIIZE confirms new music release on 1st debut anniversary; Combo to lead repackaged album RIIZING: Epilogue

RIIZE, the rookie boy group that has been creating a new wave of music in the world of K-pop, is close to its 1st debut anniversary and to mark the day, the boy group will be releasing new music on the day. RIIZE has confirmed plans to release the new track Combo on its 1st debut anniversary, which will lead the repackaged album RIIZING: Epilogue.

On September 2, 2024, at midnight, KST RIIZE officially confirmed their plans to make a comeback on the day of their 1st debut anniversary on September 4, 2024.

RIIZE will release the new track Combo on September 4, 2024, at midnight KST (8:30 PM IST) digitally alongside a special music video for the song commemorating their 1st debut anniversary. Combo will lead the repackaged version of their 1st mini album RIIZING, titled RIIZING: Epilogue, which will physically release on September 19.

That’s not all, as RIIZE will also release a new orchestra version of their RIIZING album’s lead track Boom Boom Bass on September 13.

Additionally, RIIZE also revealed a storytelling-style trailer for RIIZING: Epilogue, which has all members Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Sohee, and Anton reading a glimpse of their story. RIIZE will drop Epilogue story parts 1 and 2 on September 5 and 6.

Watch RIIZING: Epilogue trailer here:

Check out RIIZE’s entire schedule here:

RIIZE is a popular rookie boy group that reached the top of the charts soon after their debut. RIIZE consists of Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Sohee, Anton, and Seunghan who is on hiatus. RIIZE marked their debut with the release of their single album Get A Guitar on September 4, 2023, led by the title track of the same name and another track Memories.

Advertisement

RIIZE later made a comeback by releasing the single Talk Saxy on October 27, 2023. The boy group shot to immense fame with the release of their wild hit single Love 119 on January 5. Love 119 earned RIIZE their first music show win on M Countdown and Inkigayo.

RIIZE finally released their debut mini-album RIIZING on June 17, 2024, alongside the rocking lead track Boom Boom Bass, and also released the full version of their song Siren as part of the album.

ALSO READ: M Countdown 20th anniversary: ZB1’s Sung Hanbin, BND's Myung Jaehyun and RIIZE’s Sohee charm with Fighting cover; Watch