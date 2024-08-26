RIIZE set to hold ‘pajama party’ livestream BRIIZING NIGHT in celebration of first anniversary

RIIZE is a K-pop boy band that debuted in 2023 and will mark their one year in the industry on September 4, 2024. However, on the day before their anniversary, the group will celebrate with fans on a livestream and do many fun activities. The rookie group has gained much recognition among fans within just one year of being in the industry.

On August 26, 2024, SM Entertainment revealed that the rookie K-pop group RIIZE will be celebrating their first anniversary on September 4, 2024. The group will be holding a special livestream event a day before the milestone, marking their one whole year in the industry.

The upcoming broadcast will air late at night and count down to celebrate RIIZE's debut anniversary. It will feature a fun ‘pajama party’ theme and the members are set to create a chill and playful vibe, giving fans a unique experience as they connect online with people worldwide.

During the broadcast, RIIZE will look back on their journey over the past year and share their thoughts. They’ll also interact with fans through various segments, including reading welcome messages, answering fan questions, reminiscing about their top 10 memorable moments, and chatting about the dress code for the final performance of their fan-con tour.

Moreover, the band will also be celebrating their debut anniversary on the final day of their first fan-con tour. On September 13, 2024, to September 15, 2024, they will hold the 2024 RIIZE FAN-CON ‘RIIZING DAY’ FINALE in Seoul at KSPO Dome in Seoul's Olympic Park.

RIIZE is a newly formed boy group under SM Entertainment that is comprised of seven members in total, and they are as follows: Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee, and Anton. The group made their debut in 2023 with the single album Get a Guitar, which consisted of the title track of the same name and a B-side track, Memories. In the same year, they also made a comeback with the single Talk Sexy.

Additionally, the group has also announced their first-ever concert event, titled RIIZING DAY, and kicked off the first show on May 4, 2024, in Seoul and will cover many more places in Asia. Moreover, they also released their first mini-album, titled RIIZING along with the lead single Boom Boom Bass, on June 17, 2024.

