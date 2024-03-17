Ryu Jun Yeol faces online scrutiny after confirming relationship with Han So Hee; fans demand accountability

Actor Ryu Jun Yeol has received a barrage of malicious comments on his Instagram account following the confirmation of his relationship with Han So Hee. Despite Han So Hee's efforts to address the situation, Ryu Jun Yeol's silence prompts fans to express their disappointment and demand accountability from him.

Ryu Jun Yeol's social media flooded with malicious comments

Following the confirmation of his relationship with Han So Hee, actor Ryu Jun Yeol has found himself at the center of a storm of negative comments on social media. While Han So Hee has been actively addressing the situation through her personal blog and statements, Ryu has remained relatively silent, only releasing a statement through his agency.

Netizens have flooded his Instagram with malicious comments, expressing their disappointment and anger towards him. Many accuse him of moving on too quickly from his previous relationship with Hyeri and not taking responsibility for the situation. Some even speculate about the nature of his relationship with Han So Hee, labeling it as a "hwanseung" or rebound.

Fans express their concern for Hyeri, Ryu Jun Yeol's ex-girlfriend, and urge him to handle the situation with maturity and respect. They emphasize the importance of communication and taking responsibility for one's actions rather than hiding behind statements issued by agencies.

As the backlash continues to intensify, Ryu Jun Yeol faces mounting pressure to address the situation directly and take accountability for his actions, both towards his ex-girlfriend and current partner.

Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee announced their romance on March 16

In a blog entry dated March 16, 2024, Han So Hee directly addressed the swirling speculations surrounding her romantic involvement with actor Ryu Jun Yeol. Affirming the authenticity of their relationship, she clarified that they had begun dating at the start of the year, following Ryu Jun Yeol's separation from Hyeri in 2023.

Advertisement

Expressing remorse for her impulsive Instagram post, she extended apologies for any distress it may have caused, particularly to Hyeri. Han So Hee acknowledged the burden of maintaining an impeccable public image and pledged to glean lessons from the episode.

Simultaneously, Ryu Jun Yeol's management released an official statement verifying their romantic affiliation, prompted by the proliferation of unfounded rumors. Stressing the invasion of Ryu Jun Yeol's privacy, they cautioned against defamation and vowed legal recourse against those maligning his character. The initial speculation arose subsequent to the duo's joint appearance in Hawaii, amplified by cryptic social media activity from Hyeri.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 'I am sorry': Han So Hee addresses backlash on her blog following relationship confession with Ryu Jun Yeol