'I am sorry': Han So Hee addresses backlash on her blog following relationship confession with Ryu Jun Yeol

Han So Hee, amidst controversy surrounding her involvement in a relationship with Ryu Jun Yeol, is receiving criticism and malicious comments on her blog. Fans expressed disappointment, while some offered support amid the backlash. Han So Hee acknowledges her mistake and expresses remorse for her actions, aiming to learn and grow from the experience.

Han So Hee’s response to malicious comments on her blog

Han So Hee, known for her roles in various dramas, has recently faced a wave of criticism following a controversy involving actor Ryu Jun Yeol and his former girlfriend, Hyeri. Amidst swirling rumors of a relationship with Ryu Jun Yeol and subsequent denials, Han So Hee found herself embroiled in a messy situation that led to backlash from the public.

Responding to the uproar, Han So Hee took to her blog to address both supportive and malicious comments from netizens. While acknowledging the disappointment of her fans and expressing regret for her actions, she also accepted responsibility for the situation and vowed to learn from her mistakes.

In a poignant exchange with a supportive commenter, Han So Hee candidly admitted to the gravity of her misstep and acknowledged the need for maturity in handling such situations. She recognized her hasty response as contributing to the escalation of the issue and expressed a desire to grow from the experience.

Advertisement

As Han So Hee navigates through this controversy, her responses reflect a mix of regret, self-awareness, and a willingness to learn from her mistakes. Despite the challenges, she seems determined to emerge from this incident with greater maturity and understanding.

Han So Hee confirmed her relationship with Ryu Jun Yeol on March 16

In a blog post dated March 16, 2024, actress Han So Hee addressed the swirling rumors regarding her relationship with fellow actor Ryu Jun Yeol. She confirmed that they had indeed been dating since the beginning of the year, clarifying that their relationship began after Ryu Jun Yeol's breakup with Hyeri in 2023. Han So Hee expressed regret over her previous Instagram post, admitting it was rash and apologized for any offense caused, vowing to apologize to Hyeri as well. She acknowledged the pressure to maintain a perfect image and promised to learn from the experience.

Meanwhile, Ryu Jun Yeol's agency released an official statement confirming their relationship, citing the spread of rumors as the reason for their disclosure. They emphasized that Ryu Jun Yeol's privacy had been violated and warned of legal action against those harming his reputation. The rumors initially surfaced after the actors were spotted together in Hawaii, leading to speculation exacerbated by a cryptic Instagram story from Hyeri.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol in talks for director Han Jae Rim's upcoming project Delusion; agency reacts