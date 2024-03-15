Ryu Jun Yeol, Jang Ki Yong, Park Bo Gum and more; pick your favorite Hyeri co-star

Girls' Day's Hyeri has showcased her versatility in various K-dramas, delivering compelling performances and displaying remarkable chemistry with her co-stars, whether they are in main or second leads. Beyond her acting career, Hyeri has also found success as both an actress and a YouTuber, demonstrating her multifaceted talents and diverse interests.

Hyeri's ability to establish incredible chemistry with every actor she shares the screen with is undeniable. From her captivating dynamics with Park Bo Gum and second lead Ryu Jun Yeol in Reply 1988, to her delightful chemistry with Jang Ki Yong in My Roommate is a Gumiho, and her charming interactions with Lee Jun Young in May I Help You, Hyeri consistently showcases her talent for creating authentic connections with her co-stars.

Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol were in a relationship for a solid seven years and recently broke up. Despite facing some challenges, many found themselves torn between rooting for Park Bo Gum's character Choi Taek and Ryu Jun Yeol's character Kim Jung Hwan as potential partners for Hyeri's character Sung Deok Sun in Reply 1988. Additionally, fans found Hyeri's chemistry with Jang Ki Yong in My Roommate is a Gumiho to be effortlessly natural. So who do you think has the best on-screen chemistry with Hyeri? Choose in the poll below!

