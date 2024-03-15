Han So Hee directly responds to dating rumor with Ryu Jun Yeol in new Instagram update

Han So Hee’s alleged dating rumors with Ryu Jun Yeol have been making rounds on the Internet, sparking many speculations. On November 13, 2023, the Reply 1988 actress Hyeri announced her break-up with her co-star from the drama, Ryu Jun Yeol. As the duo had a longgoing relationship for almost 7 years, the news was met with dismay from fans. Now, everything about them is resurfacing again due to the ongoing dating rumor about Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol.

Han So Hee shares direct response on dating rumors with Ryu Jun Yeol

On March 15, the My Name actress took to her Instgram and shared a story featuring a low MP photo of a puppy with a knife, that seems to be taken from an Internet meme.

In the story, Han So Hee wrote, “ Puppy in image: Explain this situation to me. I don't even like people who have a lover. I don't even keep them (in my life) under the title of a friend

I don't take an interest, establish relationships, or interfere with other people's relationships

I like the program Transit Love (EX-change), but it's not in my life (I don't follow it in my life)

It's fun for me too."

Notably, just some hours prior to her update, Ryu Jun Yeol’s ex-girlfriend Hyeri also took to Instagram and shared a cryptic story with the caption. “It’s fun”. Netizens thought it to be a subtle reference to the ongoing rumors.

However, the surprising update from Han So Hee, especially the line, “It’s fun for me too”, is cited as her direct response to the controversy.

More about Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol's dating rumors

Meanwhile, the rumor came to light as someone spotted Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee together. According to the eyewitness, who then wrote about it on an online forum, the duo was displaying public affection and seemed to share a close bond.

However, shortly after, both of their agencies denied the rumors.

Ryu Jun Yeol’s agency C-jeS Entertainment responded that the actor is currently on a vacation to Hawaii regarding his photography works. They also urged the fans to respect his personal space and decided not to address reports from someone who is partaking in his privacy invasion.

Similarly, Han So Hee’s agency 9ATO Entertainment also came forward saying,” We can confirm that actress Han So Hee is currently on a trip to Hawaii with her friends. We are unable to confirm any report regarding her personal life.”

However, despite the agency’s responses, the rumor hasn’t been laid yet and netizens are digging out many past references that direct towards the speculation.

