Hyeri shares cryptic social media update amid ex-boyfriend Ryu Jun Yeol’s dating rumors with Han So Hee

Lee Hyeri, known by her stage name Hyeri started going out with her Reply 1988 co-star Ryu Jun Yeol shortly after starring in the hit slice-of-life K-drama. They were announced as a public couple in 2017 and had a longgoing relationship for 5 years. On November 13, 2023, the duo confirmed their breakup, leaving the fans in dismay. Since then, both of them kept a low profile until recently.

Hyeri’s Instagram story amid Ryu Jun Yeol’s dating rumors sparks intrigue

On March 15, As alleged dating rumors about Ryu Jun Yeol surfaced, Hyeri took to her Instagram and shared a cryptic story that has added to the existing speculation.

On this day, Hyeri shared a picture of a vibrant sky, surrounded by palm trees and she chose to caption the story “That’s Fun”.

While the content or the message she shared remains unknown, the timing of this post combined with the ongoing dating rumors about Ryu Jun Yeol has sparked exceptional intrigue. There’s much speculation about whether the actor-singer’s Instagram story bears a hidden truth or a subtle reference directed towards her ex-boyfriend.

See Hyeri’s Instagram story here:

More about Hyeri's ex-boyfriend Ryu Jun Yeol's ongoing dating rumors

Meanwhile, Hyeri is currently in Thailand, whereas her ex-partner Ryu Jun Yeol is vacating in Hawaii. There an eyewitness allegedly spotted a sighting of the Reply 1988 actor with My Name actress Han So Hee. According to the witness, who later took to a South Korean online forum and wrote about it, the two seemed to have a close relationship and even were displaying public affection, leading to alleged dating rumors.

While, shortly after the duo denied it, as well as their agencies.

Ryu Jun Yeol’s agency C-JeS Entertainment responded. “Actor Ryu Jun Yeol is currently on this personal vacation for his photography work. We would urge everyone to respect his privacy and would not address anything that is reported by someone invading his private time.”

Meanwhile, Han So Hee’s agency 9ATO Entertainment commented, “We can confirm the actress is on personal vacation with her friends. Apart from that, we are unable to address anything about her personal life.”

Earlier, the two of them were also reported to be offered a TV adaption of a popular webtoon. Shortly after, both confirmed receiving the casting proposal and were positively considering it.

Amidst the exciting controversy, news surfaced online about Han So Hee’s alleged presence at Ryu Jun Yeol’s photo exhibition, which he held shortly after his breakup with Hyeri.

As curiosity continues to rise regarding this whole matter, Hyeri’s Instagram story sure fueled the controversy even more.

