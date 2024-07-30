Se7en and Lee Da Hae register marriage 1 year after wedding; offer fans sneak peek into newlywed life

Singer Se7en and actress Lee Da Hae are set to share a heartwarming update on their journey together in Episode 125 of Men Life These Days: Groom’s Class. A year after their wedding, the couple finally registers their marriage and invites fans into their stylish new home.

Se7en and Lee Da Hae register their marriage

Singer Se7en and actress Lee Da Hae are sharing a heartwarming glimpse into their lives as newlyweds in the upcoming episode of Channel A’s Men Life These Days: Groom’s Class. Airing on July 31st, Episode 125 will feature the couple visiting the district office to officially register their marriage; a step they've postponed since their wedding last May due to busy schedules.

In this special episode, viewers will get a peek inside their stylish new home, where Lee Da Hae is seen juggling an online conference in Chinese while preparing for their marriage registration. The episode captures the couple's endearing moment as they navigate the registration process together, with Lee Da Hae playfully presenting the marriage form to Se7en and giving him a “couple stamp” as a memorable touch. Se7en, on the other hand, is seen expressing his excitement and feeling the significance of the moment, despite not having any surprise prepared for Lee Da Hae.

This charming glimpse into their life is bound to captivate fans, offering a blend of romance, humor, and the everyday joys of married life when it airs at 9:30 p.m. KST on July 31st.

More about Se7en and Lee Da Hae

Se7en, the South Korean singer renowned for his hits like Come Back to Me, and actress Lee Da Hae, famous for her roles in dramas such as My Girl and Hotel King, are renowned among their fans not just for their professional lives but also for their heartwarming romantic journey.

Their relationship blossomed into the spotlight in September 2016 when they were reported to be dating. Fast forward to March 20, 2023, they delighted fans by announcing their engagement on social media. The couple celebrated their love with a private wedding ceremony on May 6, 2023, at Hotel Shilla in Seoul, which was attended by Se7en’s former labelmates BIGBANG’s Taeyang, 2NE1’s CL, and many more.

