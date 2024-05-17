2NE1 turns 15: From I Am the Best to Goodbye; top 6 songs that make the quartet a transformative girl group

Celebrating 15 years of 2NE1, the iconic and transformative K-pop girl group that redefined the genre, we delve into six of their most unique tracks. From the explosive confidence of I Am the Best to the poignant farewell of Goodbye, 2NE1's innovative sound and bold style have left an indelible mark on the music industry. Join us as we revisit the songs that showcase their groundbreaking artistry and enduring influence.

All about 2NE1

Marking the 15th anniversary of their debut, 2NE1 remains one of the most iconic and transformative K-pop girl groups. Formed by YG Entertainment in 2009, the quartet, comprising Bom, CL, Dara, and Minzy, revolutionized the K-pop landscape with their bold musical experimentation, fashion-forward image, and powerful stage presence. Known for breaking the mold of typical K-pop girl groups, 2NE1 introduced a new wave of empowerment and individuality that left an indelible mark on the industry.

The group first captured attention with Lollipop, a collaboration with labelmates BIGBANG, before solidifying their place in the music scene with their self-titled debut EP featuring hits like Fire and I Don't Care. These tracks not only topped charts but also earned them the prestigious MAMA Award for Song of the Year, making them the first idol group to win a grand prize in their debut year.

2NE1 continued to dominate with their first studio album, To Anyone released in 2010 and their subsequent EPs, delivering a string of chart-topping singles including I Am the Best, Lonely, and Ugly. Their innovative sound, blending hip-hop, R&B, electropop, and reggae set new standards and showcased their versatility.

The group's international acclaim was further solidified with their New Evolution Global Tour, recognized as the first international tour by a K-pop girl group, and their groundbreaking album Crush released in 2014, which debuted at number 61 on the US Billboard 200.

Despite disbanding in 2016, 2NE1's influence continues to resonate. Their impact on K-pop is undeniable, having paved the way for future generations of girl groups with their fearless approach to music and fashion. Their final single, Goodbye, released in 2017, was a poignant farewell that encapsulated their legacy and emotional connection with fans.

Beyond their music, 2NE1's fashion sense and stage presence set them apart. Known for their avant-garde style, they collaborated with top designers and were trendsetters in the industry. Each member brought a unique flair, creating a dynamic and unforgettable image.

Their reunion performance at Coachella in 2022 was a testament to their enduring popularity and influence. It was celebrated as one of the year's best moments, reaffirming their status as K-pop legends. As we celebrate 15 years since their debut, 2NE1's legacy as trailblazers who redefined the possibilities for K-pop girl groups remains unmatched. Their boldness, creativity, and lasting impact continue to inspire artists and fans worldwide.

Top 6 iconic songs by 2NE1 that you must listen

1. Lollipop

Lollipop by BIGBANG and 2NE1 is an iconic collaboration that served as a promotional track for a brand. Despite not being their official debut single, it showcased the groups' charisma and energy.

The song's catchy blend of hip-hop and reggae topped the charts and sold over 3 million digital downloads in South Korea. Its colorful music video, directed by Seo Hyun Seung, featured vibrant visuals and memorable solo acts from each member, further solidifying its status as a K-pop classic.

2. Fire

Fire by 2NE1 marked the group's official debut and became an instant hit, catapulting them to fame. Released on May 6, 2009, the song, produced by Teddy Park, combines hip-hop and reggae elements, showcasing the group's charisma and setting the stage for their future success.

With its powerful beats and strong vocals, Fire remains a standout track in 2NE1's discography, praised for its innovative sound and contribution to the expansion of the girl group scene.

3. Go Away

Go Away by 2NE1, released as the lead single from their album To Anyone in 2010, achieved significant commercial success in South Korea, reaching number one on various charts. The song, produced by Teddy Park, blends dance-rock with techno and electropop elements.

Its Korean and Japanese versions, accompanied by music videos, further solidified 2NE1's popularity, winning accolades and becoming one of the group's most iconic tracks.

4. I Am the Best

I Am the Best by 2NE1 is hailed as an iconic anthem of self-confidence and empowerment in K-pop. Released in 2011, the song blends electro-house and hip-hop elements, earning praise for its innovative sound and charismatic performance by the group. It topped charts, won awards, and garnered international recognition, solidifying 2NE1's influence in the global music scene.

5. Come Back Home

Come Back Home by 2NE1, from their album Crush, is a genre-bending track praised for its eclectic mix of electropop, reggae, R&B, and trap elements. Released in 2014, it received positive reviews from critics who admired its production and musical styles.

The song topped the Gaon Digital Chart and earned the group accolades like Song of the Year at the Gaon Chart K-Pop Awards. The music video, directed by Dee Shin, showcased futuristic visuals reminiscent of The Matrix.

7. Goodbye

Goodbye serves as 2NE1's poignant farewell song, released in 2017 following their disbandment. Originally written as a letter to Minzy upon her departure, it was reworked after the group's disbandment to pay tribute to their time together.

The down-tempo ballad reflects on their journey, accompanied by a music video featuring archival footage. Despite moderate chart performance in South Korea, it topped the Billboard US World Digital Song Sales chart, emphasizing its impact globally.

