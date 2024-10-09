‘Seen you before’: Jung Hae In goes into fanboy mode on meeting BIGBANG’s G-Dragon at You Quiz on the Block; Watch

Jung Hae In, the popular actor, who was last seen leading the rom-com drama Love Next Door will be soon appearing as a guest on the hit variety show You Quiz on the Block. In a new video, it has been revealed that Jung Hae In on meeting BIGBANG’s G-Dragon at You Quiz on the Block revealed to him that he has seen him “before.”

On October 9, 2024, tvN revealed the pre-release video from the upcoming episode of You Quiz on the Block featuring the Love Next Door star Jung Hae In. In the video, it was revealed that BIGBANG’s G-Dragon was also present on the set as Jung Hae In was getting ready to walk in. The Love Next Door actor then greeted G-Dragon by saying “Hello”, the BIGBANG member replied with a “Hello” as well.

Jung Hae In went into fanboy mode and revealed to G-Dragon, “I’ve actually seen you before” and that he had gone to his “performance before.” The whole conversation between Jung Hae In and G-Dragon will be revealed in the upcoming episode that releases tonight at 8:45 PM KST (5:15 PM IST).

Watch Jung Hae In going into fanboy mode on meeting G-Dragon here:

Watch the full video below:

In other news, according to a report by News1, G-Dragon is set to make a comeback on October 25. This will be hirs first solo comeback after 7 years.

Jung Hae In recently captivated fans and audiences by starring in the lead role of Choi Seung Hyo in his first-ever rom-com drama Love Next Door alongside Jung Hae In who played Bae Seok Ryu.

Meanwhile, Jung Hae In also led the action thriller movie I, The Executioner (also known as Veteran 2) alongside Hwang Jung Min.

Jung Hae In is one of the most popular South Korean actors who has been excelling across different genres and movies and K-dramas. The actor shot to fame in 2017, with the drama While You Were Sleeping.

He is widely known for the dramas Prison Playbook, Something in the Rain, D.P., One Spring Night, A Piece of Your Mind, and Snowdrop.

