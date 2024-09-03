You Are the Apple of My Eye first trailer, poster OUT: TWICE’s Dahyun and Jung Jinyoung's film depicts youthful love story

TWICE’s Dahyun will soon be making her acting debut with the highly anticipated remake film You Are the Apple of My Eye alongside Jung Jinyoung. Finally, You Are the Apple of My Eye has revealed its first trailer, previewing a youthful love story between TWICE’s Dahyun and Jung Jinyoung.

On September 3, 2024, TWICE’s X handle revealed the first trailer and poster of Dahyun’s acting debut film You Are the Apple of My Eye.

The trailer depicts TWICE’s Dahyun as she slips into the intelligent high schooler Oh Seon Ah while Jung Jinyoung flawlessly portrays the troublemaker kid Koo Jinwoo. The trailer opens with a shot of school and Jinwoo’s friends looking at Oh Seon Ah as they admire her for having a “different vibe.”

Later, Dahyun and Jung Jinyoung’s characters share a moment when Jinwoo gives her his book when she forgets her and acts as if he forgot it. Oh Seon Ah is shown poking Koo Jinwoo with her pen, which leaves marks on his shirt.

The following scenes preview the youthful story of Dahyun, Jinyoung, and their school friends as they enjoy life. Furthermore, the trailer glimpses the youthful love story of Dahyun’s Oh Seon Ah and Jinyoung’s Koo Jinwoo as they feel their hearts racing at different moments.

Watch You Are the Apple of My Eye’s first trailer here:

Additionally, it has been announced that the You Are the Apple of My Eye film will premiere at the 29th Busan International Film Festival in October 2024. The movie has also unveiled its first poster with TWICE’s Dahyun, Jung Jinyoung, Lee Min Goo, Kim Yo Han, and others in high school uniforms as they happily jump and wave hands.

Check out You Are the Apple of My Eye’s first poster here:

You Are the Apple of My Eye is an upcoming remake of the highly acclaimed Taiwanese movie of the same name. It is a coming-of-age love story that follows the story of a troublemaker kid, Koo Jinwoo, who is tutored by his genius classmate and star student, Oh Seon Ah. Soon romance blooms between them. You Are the Apple of My Eye is speculated to be released in 2025.

