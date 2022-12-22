Ahn Jae Hyun replaces Kwak Si Yang as lead in K-drama 'The Real Deal Has Come!' after latter steps down

Actor Ahn Jae Hyun has been roped in to take the role of the male lead in the upcoming K-drama ‘The Real Deal Has Come!’ (literal translation). Earlier taken up by Kwak Si Yang, he stepped down during to clashing schedules with his ongoing movie filming.

The upcoming K-drama will be broadcast on KBS2 and is a story of a man who does not wish to get married and meets a single mom. Named Gong Tae Kyung, he is a talented obstetrician and gynaecologist with a very different outlook on life as a single, unmarried man. He comes across a single mother named Oh Yeon Doo and his life changes. Actress Baek Jin Hee has been cast for the female lead role of Oh Yeon Doo.

Kwak Si Yang stepping down

Earlier meant to play the role of Gong Tae Kyung, actor Kwak Si Yang decided to leave the K-drama after finding it difficult to work around the filming schedules of both projects. He spoke with the production team of the drama and stepped down as the filming for his upcoming movie, ‘Desperate Pursuit’, had already begun on December 19. The decision was made in order to avoid any damage to the cast and crew of the K-drama.

Meanwhile, ‘The Real Deal Has Come!’ will go on floors soon and fans of Ahn Hae Hyun are excited to see him in action once again. Having done memorable roles in K-dramas like ‘Blood’, ‘The Beauty Inside’, ‘Into the World Again’, ‘Cinderella and the Four Knights’ and more, he is a face greatly missed on screen. The new pairing of Ahn Jae Hyun and Baek Jin Hee is also being anticipated by fans.