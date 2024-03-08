Death's Game's Seo In Guk and Filipino artist Francine Diaz drop sentimental English track My Love

Seo In Guk and Filipino artist Francine Diaz unveiled their amazing track My Love along with the music video. The two became acquaintances during a fan meeting in Manila. The actor had recently appeared in the fantasy thriller Death's Game along with Parasite star Park So Dam. The drama based on a webtoon was well received by the audience because of the actors' performances and the intriguing plot.

Death's Game's Seo In Guk and Filipino artist Francine Diaz collaborate for My Love

On March 2, Seo In Guk and Filipino artist Francine Diaz dropped their song My Love. During his fan meeting in Manila, Seo In Guk had expressed his desire to work with the artist and finally, they revealed their impressive track. The song is in all English and discusses the sentiments of love.

Seo In Guk explained that the song is about love and hence he worked on it. He thought it would be fun to make it like a conversation that talks about love and goes back and forth about love. He also expressed that the process was also fun. The actor expressed his gratitude and said that he is thankful to Francine Diaz for joining the project.

More about Seo In Guk

Seo In Guk made his debut in 2012 with the drama Love Rain. He is a well-known South Korean singer and actor. He has worked in popular dramas like Doom At Your Service, Cafe Minamdang, Shopping King Louie, The Smile Has Left Your Eyes and more.

His latest project was Death's Game alongside Park So Dam.

Seo In Guk plays Choi Yi Jae who has given up on life and decides to commit suicide. Death herself challenges Choi Yi Jae to try and survive 12 lives in which he is bound to die. Seo In Guk's character tries to take his own life and as a punishment, he has to live these different lives and experience death 12 times. After experiencing death, he is also determined to overcome it and try and survive.

