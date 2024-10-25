'Seokjin's love language': Top 7 heartwarming fan reactions to BTS' Jin's pre-release single I'll Be There's music video

On October 25, BTS’ Jin, affectionately known by his Korean name Seokjin, graced fans with his latest pre-release single, I’ll Be There, from his upcoming debut solo album Happy. The song, which Jin describes as belonging to the vibrant soda-pop genre; a delightful fusion of rock, house, and bubblegum pop, shows his vocal prowess and reaffirms why he holds a special place in the hearts of ARMYs worldwide.

Accompanied by a charming music video featuring Jin holding a microphone and singing his heart out, this upbeat track is poised to linger in listeners’ minds long after the final note.

Watch the music video for I’ll Be There here;

As fans absorbed the warmth of Jin’s heartfelt delivery, social media was flooded with touching reactions. Here are the top seven heartwarming sentiments shared by ARMYs:

1. It’s Seokjin’s love language.

Fans immediately recognized the emotional depth behind the lyrics and melody, attributing Jin’s heartfelt message to his intrinsic way of expressing love to his fans.

2. Seokjin made this to be performed with ARMYs, perfect to play in a stadium

Many listeners envisioned the electrifying atmosphere of a live performance, where the synergy between Jin and his fans would create an unforgettable experience.

3. Jin had exactly 7 balloons in his music video just as BTS is 7

Eagle-eyed fans also noted the visual symbolism of the seven balloons in the music video, connecting it to the other members of BTS and emphasizing the enduring bond between them.

4. Rockstar Jin sounds amazing

Jin’s stunning vocals and performance evoked excitement and admiration, prompting fans to embrace his rockstar persona wholeheartedly.

5. Kim Seokjin, please, enjoy this, your era.

A message of encouragement and pride, from fans to Jin reflecting the deep affection fans feel for Jin as he embarks on this new chapter in his solo career.

6. New music from Jin after 2 years

After a significant break from idol life due to military service, fans expressed their joy and relief at his return, celebrating the release as a long-awaited gift.

7. Healing something he didn’t break.

This fan reaction encapsulates the belief that Jin’s music serves as a source of healing not only for him but also for his fans, reflecting the therapeutic power of art.

With these reactions, we can surely tell that Jin's I’ll Be There comes not just as a musical release; it’s a celebration of connection, healing, and the love shared between the artist and his beloved fans. With this new track, Jin has once again shown that he truly understands the language of love, and ARMYs are here for every moment of it. Meanwhile, Jin’s first solo album Happy will hit the shelves on November 15.

